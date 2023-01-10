Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and this week it beat Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. The James Cameron-directed sequel is expected to win the box office again this weekend, but it did lose its first Friday yesterday thanks to a special little doll named M3GAN. M3GAN is the new Blumhouse horror movie that became an instant hit on social media back when the trailer was released. Now it's finally in theaters, and fans are loving it. According to Collider, M3GAN is the first movie to beat Avatar: The Way of the Water at the Friday box office.

