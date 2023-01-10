Local musician Monte Hooker runs the open mic at Art’s Place. It’s a Wednesday night in January at Art’s Place on the Beach Road in Kitty Hawk. Local musician Monte Hooker has set up some chairs at the back of the dining area with couple of microphones, amps and whatever else may be needed for the weekly open mic. For Hooker, who’s been playing music since he was nine or ten, it’s a comfortable place to be.

