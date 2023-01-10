Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Miss Katie dredge on track to work in Hatteras Inlet by February
As mariners look ahead to the spring fishing tournament season, the Dare County Waterways Commission is hopeful that maintenance issues in Hatteras Inlet finally can be addressed in a timely manner. “We don’t want to wait until the last minute,” Commission Chair Steve “Creature” Coulter said at Monday’s meeting in...
Entangled right whale found off Outer Banks coast, NOAA says
RODANTHE, N.C. — A North Atlantic right whale was found entangled off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. A survey team with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida found the whale, a 4-year-old female, 20 miles east of Rodanthe, North...
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County releases video on Recovery Court program
Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series that highlights the Dare County Recovery Court, a program that was developed in March 2019 with the mission of rehabilitating members of the community who are facing criminal charges due to their substance use rather than incarcerating them for their crimes.
islandfreepress.org
Removal of old N.C. Highway 12 pavement north of Rodanthe complete
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently completed the pavement removal of a former section of N.C. Highway 12 north of Rodanthe, known as the S-Curves. The roughly two-mile stretch of former roadway is now bypassed by the Jug Handle Bridge, and removing the old section of the highway...
thecoastlandtimes.com
What a catch! Elizabeth City woman reels in spiny dogfish at Jennette’s Pier
Elizabeth City angler Lisa Carrothers caught this spiny dogfish while fishing Friday on Jennette’s Pier. The ocean water temperature dropped over the weekend from mid-50s down to 48 degrees. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear
Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘You never know what’s gonna walk through the door’
Local musician Monte Hooker runs the open mic at Art’s Place. It’s a Wednesday night in January at Art’s Place on the Beach Road in Kitty Hawk. Local musician Monte Hooker has set up some chairs at the back of the dining area with couple of microphones, amps and whatever else may be needed for the weekly open mic. For Hooker, who’s been playing music since he was nine or ten, it’s a comfortable place to be.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff’s Office issues statement on missing man found dead in Manteo, says foul play not indicated
On the night of Jan. 7, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the discovery of the body of 19-year-old DeVuan Bland in Manteo on Jan. 5. On December 14th, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was found unoccupied on the Washington Baum Bridge in Dare County, NC just before the hump, westbound.
WITN
Plymouth family speaks out about Washington County High School stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in the east is speaking out after fights at Washington County High School left one cheerleader suspended and a student resource officer injured. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN the deputy was stabbed with a pen, but the mother of the girl...
islandfreepress.org
Richard J. Rogers
KITTY HAWK –Richard J. Rogers, 84, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Newport, Ohio, he was born September 3, 1938, to the late Gertrude Dennis Rogers and Albert O. Rogers. Richard was a graduate of Newport...
