Dare County, NC

islandfreepress.org

Miss Katie dredge on track to work in Hatteras Inlet by February

As mariners look ahead to the spring fishing tournament season, the Dare County Waterways Commission is hopeful that maintenance issues in Hatteras Inlet finally can be addressed in a timely manner. “We don’t want to wait until the last minute,” Commission Chair Steve “Creature” Coulter said at Monday’s meeting in...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Entangled right whale found off Outer Banks coast, NOAA says

RODANTHE, N.C. — A North Atlantic right whale was found entangled off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. A survey team with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida found the whale, a 4-year-old female, 20 miles east of Rodanthe, North...
RODANTHE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County releases video on Recovery Court program

Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series that highlights the Dare County Recovery Court, a program that was developed in March 2019 with the mission of rehabilitating members of the community who are facing criminal charges due to their substance use rather than incarcerating them for their crimes.
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Removal of old N.C. Highway 12 pavement north of Rodanthe complete

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently completed the pavement removal of a former section of N.C. Highway 12 north of Rodanthe, known as the S-Curves. The roughly two-mile stretch of former roadway is now bypassed by the Jug Handle Bridge, and removing the old section of the highway...
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘You never know what’s gonna walk through the door’

Local musician Monte Hooker runs the open mic at Art’s Place. It’s a Wednesday night in January at Art’s Place on the Beach Road in Kitty Hawk. Local musician Monte Hooker has set up some chairs at the back of the dining area with couple of microphones, amps and whatever else may be needed for the weekly open mic. For Hooker, who’s been playing music since he was nine or ten, it’s a comfortable place to be.
KITTY HAWK, NC
islandfreepress.org

Richard J. Rogers

KITTY HAWK –Richard J. Rogers, 84, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Newport, Ohio, he was born September 3, 1938, to the late Gertrude Dennis Rogers and Albert O. Rogers. Richard was a graduate of Newport...
KITTY HAWK, NC

