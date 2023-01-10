ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park.

At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help after someone shot him.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not release the victim’s name or his condition.

It’s also not clear if detectives have any possible suspects in the case.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
