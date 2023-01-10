ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Peekskill to honor African American community members during Black History Month

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

February is Black History Month and the City of Peekskill wants to hear from you about celebrating residents.

In a post on Facebook, city officials are asking the public to nominate someone in the African American community that deserves to be honored.

They says they are looking for members in the “community for their personal or professional achievements, civic contributions, or general good deeds that have favorably impacted our citizens.”

Nomination close on Jan. 27.

Click here for more information or to nominate someone.

