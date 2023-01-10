JERSEY BUZZ: Golden Globes features nominees with New Jersey ties

You can expect some Garden State connections if you're tuning in to the Golden Globe awards Tuesday night.

The movie "Babylon" is up for five awards, and was directed by Damien Chazelle, of Princeton.

Sebastian Stan, a Rutgers graduate, is nominated for his role in the series "Pam and Tommy."

Sheryl Lee Ralph, another Rutgers alum, is up for her first Golden Globe for her role in "Abbott Elementary."

For more information on this year's nominees visit this link .