PCOM South Georgia Announces Open House
PCOM South Georgia will open its doors for an open house on Thursday, February 2 at 5 p.m. The medical school’s open house provides a chance for potential applicants and their families—as well as community members—to tour the campus, meet with program faculty, hear from current students about their PCOM South Georgia experience, and learn more about the admissions and financial aid processes.
Turner Center Extends Deadline for 3rd Annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) are seeking fiction, non-fiction, and poetry entries for the “Art of Writing” contest. The contest is open to legal residents of Georgia and Florida. Participants must be between the ages of 11 and 18 at time of entry. The contest is hosted annually and is sponsored in part by the Valdosta United Way. Each year, a different theme that inspires young people to express themselves concerning important topics is chosen. The theme for the third annual competition is “I Have a Dream.”
“We made Valdosta know who we are:” The Johnson family wraps up events honoring Kendrick Johnson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson,” supporters chanted through the streets of Valdosta. In a march for justice rally, people came from across the country to support Kendrick’s family, and to make the statement: they...
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
Tift County school resumes normal operations after soft lockdown issued
A school in Tift County has resumed normal operations after a soft lockdown was issued Tuesday morning. Out of an abundance of caution, Northside Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown this morning due to a potential situation in the neighborhood around the school. System security personnel worked with local...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
LHS hires new football coaches
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School’s new Head Football Coach, Adam Carte, has begun assembling his staff. New Lowndes Head Football Coach Adam Carte has begun assembling his staff. Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson and approval of the Lowndes County Board of Education the following two coaches have been approved.
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms
Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
Shotgun House, Uvalda
My preliminary inclination is to identify this as a shotgun house even though the facade has more of a storefront appearance. The photograph dates to 2013.
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - According to a rural health study, the drug problem is getting worse in small counties in South Georgia. The Coffee County Drug Unit made 220 arrests in 2022. The CCDU seized approximately 7.46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last year. Deputy Fred Cole says the street value...
Two Arrested in Drug Investigation
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office made arrests Tuesday morning in their combined effort to combat the drug distribution in Toombs County. Tuesday morning, Christopher Maurice McKinney, 35, and Karen McKinney, 50, both of Vidalia were arrested. These cases began...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder in Valdosta during stolen vehicle investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a murder case Monday morning as the Valdosta Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle report. According to VPD, a citizen called 911 a little before 2 a.m. to report that someone stole his vehicle which was parked on Lakeview Drive.
COVID-19 convenience store employee allegedly steals $100 from lottery ticket, blows into officer's face at jail
An employee of a local Circle K convenience store, Dedra Robinson, was recently arrested for stealing money from a woman who won $500 on a lottery ticket while she was working. Robinson then received an additional charge during her booking after blowing in the jailer's face while having COVID-19. According...
