Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Barbara Walters and Her Brief Marriage to the Mob: 3rd Husband Merv Adelson Was a TV Producer With Connections
But what about Barbara Walters’s short-lived nuptials to Lorimar Pictures president Merv Adelson in the mid-1980s? I wrote about all this in my Fox411 column in the 00s. Here it is:. In her much-hyped autobiography, “Audition,” the septuagenarian broadcaster makes short shrift of her time with Adelson, whose film...
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
‘I’m speechless’: Barbara Walters ‘legendary’ interview with Sean Connery resurfaces after broadcaster dies
A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Dan Rather, and More Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the legendary newswoman known for her work on the Today show, 20/20, The View, and as a longtime correspondent for ABC News, died at her home in New York on Friday, according to reports. She was 93 years old. “She lived her life with no regrets,” Walters’s publicist...
Popculture
Diane Sawyer Is Still Alive, Despite Online Confusion After Barbara Walters' Death
The world learned on Dec. 30, 2022 that legendary journalist and former The View host Barbara Walters died at the age of 93. Per ABC News, Walters died in New York City. As of now, no cause of death has been revealed. Walters, the first female co-host of the Today Show, had been living out of public view for years. Speculation about her health in recent years ran rampant. But those close to her kept things private.
What Happened to Founding ‘Today’ Host Dave Garroway? Inside Talk Show Pioneer’s Private Life
Today made its TV debut in 1952 with Dave Garroway sitting at the news desk. As the founding host of the program, Garroway pioneered the talk show format that led to success in the years that followed. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to the news anchor after he left the series in 1961.
Elizabeth Vargas joining NewsNation
Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is joining cable network NewsNation, the outlet announced on Tuesday. Vargas will anchor “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday evening news program debuting April 3 at 6 p.m. from a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City, the network said. Vargas, currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that…
Popculture
Two Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed
Fox Television Stations has renewed two daytime talk shows for their second seasons – The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The two shows both premiered in the fall of 2022, filling major voids left in the daytime space. According to a report by Deadline, both did well enough to earn another season.
Bernard Kalb, Reliable Sources Co-Host and Journalist, Dead at 100
Bernard Kalb, a journalist and Reliable Sources founding co-host with over six decades of experience covering news, has died. He was 100. Kalb died Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Md. from complications following a fall, The Washington Post first reported. He began his career in the ’40s writing for The New York Times after serving in the Army at the end of World War II. After working as a correspondent covering world news, he transitioned to TV, covering global news for CBS News. Later, he followed his brother, Marvin Kalb to NBC News, where they collaborated on an early biography...
Comments / 0