Have you seen him? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing man in Volusia County.

Agents said 76-year-old John Dunbar disappeared from his home on South Washington Street in Ormond Beach on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said he could be in a blue Dodge Ram with Florida Purple Heart license plate QC0ZY.

Anyone who sees Dunbar or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

