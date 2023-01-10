Read full article on original website
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Krispy Kreme launches its under-200 calorie range including two new irresistible doughnuts
Krispy Kreme has announced the launch of a new under 200 calorie line at select store across the UK - with foodies confessing they couldn't wait to try the baked treat.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
This Pizza Hut Fan Favorite From the '90s Is Returning for a Limited Time
That red pavilion-style roof atop Pizza Hut restaurants was a beacon for delicious food for many 90s kids, myself included. I used to read a million minutes just to get a coupon for the free personal pan pizza of my dreams. In the 90s, we moved from the tri-state area...
KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies
If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
Popeyes Spices Up Its Menu With Return of Fan-Favorite Wing Flavor
Ghost Pepper Wings are making a comeback!
How To Pair Bourbon With Your Kentucky Fried Chicken Order
Perhaps it was inevitable that the rising popularity of bourbon (with sales up by more than 50% since 1999, according to Ward III) would lead to some consideration about the foods that pair best with it. In fact, many digital media outlets have weighed in on that subject, sharing guides on how to pair all types of bourbon with food, with tips to generalize across cuisines. Pairings, it seems, aren't just for food and wine anymore.
Doritos Drops Next Level Sweet & Tangy BBQ Flavor
Doritos products are known for always packing a punch, and the brand's newest release is no exception. Since the original Doritos corn chip was officially released in 1966, many variations of the popular snack have rolled out, including Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch and Poppin' Jalapeno flavors. But certain Doritos fans...
The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Goodbye, Sierra Mist. Hello, Starry — Pepsi’s new Sprite rival
Starry Pepsi: Is Sierra Mist discontinued 2022? Sierra Mist replacement. What does Starry taste like? Starry lemon lime soda. When did Sierra Mist come out?
McD's Adds Blueberry Pies
Blueberry pies are back at McDonald’s. The fan-favorite Blueberry & Crème Pie has been spotted at select locations across the country. The pie features blueberries and vanilla flavored crème layered side by side in McDonald’s flaky pie crust and served warm. They are available for a...
McDonald’s New Menu Includes A Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wrap
All hail vegans, veggies and flexitarians – the McDonald’s McPlant burger is levelling up and getting the full double-decker treatment for 2023. Fittingly dubbed the Double McPlant, the plant-based item is here to stay for the foreseeable, and is officially joining the standard menu for Veganuary and beyond. Elsewhere, Maccies are also looking after the meat-eaters with a limited edition wrap called the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One. With crispy or grilled chicken options, the toasted treat also contains spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce. Priced at £3.29 (or £4.89 for a meal) it’s only staying on the menu until February 14, so get your skates on ahead of its Valentine’s Day demise.
Pepsi dumps Sierra Mist, debuts new lemon-lime soda to compete with Sprite
Pepsi is pouring Sierra Mist down the drain in favor of its new Starry soda.
Why Wendy's, Olive Garden, and Chick-fil-A Just Added Sesame To Their Breads
The Food & Drug Administration passed a new law on January 1st that requires sesame to be labeled as an allergen on packaged foods and dietary supplements. Oddly enough, in response to the new law, the use of sesame in the food industry has begun to rise. Associated Press reports...
Open Letter to Frito-Lay: Bring Back Jumpin’ Jack Doritos, Please and Thanks
The early '90s were a great time to be experimentative. Kids who grew up in the '80s were looking to evolve and expand their creativity and were looking for companies and brands to do the same. Right on the cusp of the grunge revolution and shock-shows on TV including Jerry Springer we started noticing our food having attitude, too. Purple ketchup, jars that contained both peanut butter and jelly, candy that was either too hot or too sour flooded our store shelves. It was always fun and exciting to see what they were going to come out with next.
Chili's CEO bought grills that can cook a medium steak in under 3 minutes — and says they could shave more than $5 million in losses from unhappy customers
At 53 test restaurants, meals are cooked more consistently, tips are higher, and kitchen training is easier. "It's a game changer," the CEO said.
The union wave is leaving behind a string of closed restaurants
Beto Guajardo’s plan to build on brand love at Blaze Pizza. The chain’s new CEO sees opportunities for evaluation and renewal as it prepares for a next trajectory of growth. Wawa is outperforming fast-food restaurants. The Bottom Line: Consumers’ shift to value could be turning them onto convenience...
Chili's Takes Fast Food to the Next Level with Revolutionary Kitchen Automation
The iconic casual dining chain, Chili's, is testing out new automation upgrades in their kitchen to speed up food preparation and create a better dining experience for customers.
Pizza Hut to bring back beloved extra-large ‘90s favorite pizza
Pizza Hut is starting off 2023 by bringing back an old fan-favorite pizza: “The Big New Yorker.”. Initially launched in 1999, “The Big New Yorker” is a 16-inch New York-inspired pizza that has six extra-large, foldable slices, according to Pizza Hut. Unfortunately, the beloved extra-large pizza was...
