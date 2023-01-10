ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Clayton News Daily

KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies

If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
Mashed

How To Pair Bourbon With Your Kentucky Fried Chicken Order

Perhaps it was inevitable that the rising popularity of bourbon (with sales up by more than 50% since 1999, according to Ward III) would lead to some consideration about the foods that pair best with it. In fact, many digital media outlets have weighed in on that subject, sharing guides on how to pair all types of bourbon with food, with tips to generalize across cuisines. Pairings, it seems, aren't just for food and wine anymore.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

Doritos Drops Next Level Sweet & Tangy BBQ Flavor

Doritos products are known for always packing a punch, and the brand's newest release is no exception. Since the original Doritos corn chip was officially released in 1966, many variations of the popular snack have rolled out, including Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch and Poppin' Jalapeno flavors. But certain Doritos fans...
iheart.com

The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

McD's Adds Blueberry Pies

Blueberry pies are back at McDonald’s. The fan-favorite Blueberry & Crème Pie has been spotted at select locations across the country. The pie features blueberries and vanilla flavored crème layered side by side in McDonald’s flaky pie crust and served warm. They are available for a...
Bustle

McDonald’s New Menu Includes A Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wrap

All hail vegans, veggies and flexitarians – the McDonald’s McPlant burger is levelling up and getting the full double-decker treatment for 2023. Fittingly dubbed the Double McPlant, the plant-based item is here to stay for the foreseeable, and is officially joining the standard menu for Veganuary and beyond. Elsewhere, Maccies are also looking after the meat-eaters with a limited edition wrap called the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One. With crispy or grilled chicken options, the toasted treat also contains spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce. Priced at £3.29 (or £4.89 for a meal) it’s only staying on the menu until February 14, so get your skates on ahead of its Valentine’s Day demise.
News Talk KIT

Open Letter to Frito-Lay: Bring Back Jumpin’ Jack Doritos, Please and Thanks

The early '90s were a great time to be experimentative. Kids who grew up in the '80s were looking to evolve and expand their creativity and were looking for companies and brands to do the same. Right on the cusp of the grunge revolution and shock-shows on TV including Jerry Springer we started noticing our food having attitude, too. Purple ketchup, jars that contained both peanut butter and jelly, candy that was either too hot or too sour flooded our store shelves. It was always fun and exciting to see what they were going to come out with next.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The union wave is leaving behind a string of closed restaurants

Beto Guajardo’s plan to build on brand love at Blaze Pizza. The chain’s new CEO sees opportunities for evaluation and renewal as it prepares for a next trajectory of growth. Wawa is outperforming fast-food restaurants. The Bottom Line: Consumers’ shift to value could be turning them onto convenience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy