The early '90s were a great time to be experimentative. Kids who grew up in the '80s were looking to evolve and expand their creativity and were looking for companies and brands to do the same. Right on the cusp of the grunge revolution and shock-shows on TV including Jerry Springer we started noticing our food having attitude, too. Purple ketchup, jars that contained both peanut butter and jelly, candy that was either too hot or too sour flooded our store shelves. It was always fun and exciting to see what they were going to come out with next.

