Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Minutemaids remain unbeaten with win over Grafton, 61-54
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 10 Lewis County got a huge performance from Ella Pinkney to remain unbeaten on the season with a 61-54 victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium. Ella Pinkney made four 3-pointers and...
WVNews
Riley, Tucker combine for 42 points and 24 rebounds as Cougars edge Sissonville
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Amidst a stretch in which Sissonville turned it over, shot an airball and fouled a Lincoln 3-point shooter, Lincoln took advantage. With the game tied at 36, Ashlyn Riley swished two 3-pointers from the left wing and the top of the key followed by a layup. Sylvie Salerno was fouled attempting a 3-pointer and buried 2-of-3 free throws.
WVNews
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVNews
Rogers leads Bees to win over Brooke
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenly Rogers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Class AAA No. 6 East Fairmont to a 70-52 victory over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon. Rogers had a very impressive start to the game with 10 points in...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
Morgantown High School (West Virginia) champion teams honored, after-school programs discussed by Mon BOE
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown High School’s girls cross country and soccer teams, both 2022 state champions, were honored by the Monongalia County Board of Education at its first meeting of 2023. Board President Ron Lytle congratulated both teams on bringing home championships. He said the camaraderie...
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
WVNews
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
WVNews
Huggins dodges Harrison talk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No news is good news, they say. Larry Harrison now knows all about that.
WVNews
County school science fair Division I winners announced
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Schools Science Fair was Tuesday, with more than 70 students from fifth, seventh and high school levels participating. First-place winners will go on to regional competition Feb. 11 at Fairmont State University. Winners there will advance to the state science fair March 6 in Charleston. This is the third year Preston County students will participate in the regional and state competitions.
WVNews
Pectus Band Aimages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Physicians at WVU Medicine Children’s are the first in the region to wor…
WVNews
Flora Ann Luciano
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Flora Ann Luciano, 100 years of age of Bridgeport, WV pas…
WVNews
Paul Sisler
REEDSVILLE — Paul Edward Sisler, 66, of Reedsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born July 2, 1956, in Kingwood, he was a son of LouAnna (Shafer) Sisler, Hazelton, and the late Stanley Sisler. He was also preceded in death by one son, John Paul Sisler; two brothers, Roy Lee Sisler and Jerry Lynn Sisler; maternal grandparents, Frank and Dessie (Hauger) Shafer; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Cora (Burch) Sisler.
WVNews
Preston man among 12 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — A Preston County man was listed among a dozen more COVID deaths reported Wednesday in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The total now stands at 7,761, rising rapidly after a post-holiday lull.
WVNews
Aurora Flight Sciences in Bridgeport, West Virginia, to start expansion project
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aurora Flight Sciences will soon begin an expansion project that will see the square footage of one of its buildings doubled. The company recently hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking at its facility on the campus of North Central West Virginia Airport, according to Tracy Miller, president of the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex.
WVNews
Glenville State University professor creates tool for land surveyors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The concept of geomagnetic secular variation – a gradual change to Earth’s magnetic field – is often tricky for surveying students to understand. However, its importance to boundary location is paramount as it affects magnetic compass bearings over time. Historically, surveyors used compass...
WVNews
Butler's Fort was built by early Preston County settlers
ALBRIGHT — The town of Albright’s history dates back to the Revolutionary War era, as the current town sits near the site of Fort Butler on the Cheat River. According to WV Explorers, the fort was built by Joseph Butler Sr. sometime before 1774 to protect settlers against Indian raids.
Comments / 0