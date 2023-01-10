Fire destroys Dutchess County home

Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning.

Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m.

They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire.



Firefighters were seen battling the flames, which appear to be stemming from the second floor, or maybe the attic of the home.



The house was not only a home, but a business as well - Ginny's Lawnmowing Landscaping.

Fire officials have not said whether there were any injuries or not.