Fire destroys Dutchess County home
Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning.
Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m.
They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire.
Firefighters were seen battling the flames, which appear to be stemming from the second floor, or maybe the attic of the home.
The house was not only a home, but a business as well - Ginny's Lawnmowing Landscaping.
Fire officials have not said whether there were any injuries or not.
Comments / 1