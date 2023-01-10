ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Detroit Free Press

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, January 13, 2023

The Mega Millions winning numbers are in for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $1.35 billion and a cash value of $707.9 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won, according to the Mega Millions website. ...

