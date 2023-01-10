Read full article on original website
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for the $1.35 billion lottery jackpot
It's Friday the 13th, but that doesn't mean it can't be your lucky day. Mega Millions released the winning lottery numbers for their $1.35 billion jackpot Friday night. The jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history, right behind the $1.537 billion jackpot from Oct. 2018. Check your numbers:
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, January 13, 2023
The Mega Millions winning numbers are in for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $1.35 billion and a cash value of $707.9 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won, according to the Mega Millions website. ...
