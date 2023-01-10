Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.

