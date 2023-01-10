ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families

One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list

ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure

Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits

A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy