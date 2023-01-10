Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
COVID-19 cases spike in Philly region as new omicron subvariant spreads across Northeast
COVID-19 cases have spiked in the Philadelphia region during the first two weeks of the year. The increase has partly been driven by a new omicron subvariant that the World Health Organization has called the most transmissible yet. In Philadelphia, new cases have increased by 70% during the last 14...
phillyvoice.com
Philly medical society apologizes for 'silence' over Holmesburg Prison experiments
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia offered a "long overdue" apology Wednesday to the inmates of the Holmesburg Prison experiments, who were subjected to dangerous medical tests without informed consent. Between 1951 and 1974, Penn dermatology professor Dr. Albert Kligman conducted tests of more than 250 chemical compounds on the...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Norristown Times Herald
Richard Greist will remain free, but must continue care privately on outpatient basis
WEST CHESTER — Richard Greist will continue the freedom from forced life at Norristown State Hospital he won last year, but must do so only under the care of his longtime private psychiatrist, according to a Common Please judge’s order. On Wednesday, Judge William P. Mahon signed an...
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families
One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
philasun.com
PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list
ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Most Bucks, Montco residents involved in CDC study have moderate to high levels of 'forever chemicals'
A study on PFAS exposure in Bucks and Montgomery counties is underway — and early tests have already flagged high levels of "forever chemicals" in some residents' bloodstreams. The research is part of a larger, national investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the relationship between...
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure
Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
A year after fire killed 12 family members, federal officials visit Philly
Marking the one-year anniversary of the Fairmount blaze that killed 12 people, nine of them children, the nation’s top fire official visited Philadelphia to unveil a strategy to combat fire threats across the country.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Federal authorities say a man from Camden has been sentenced to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison for his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the city. 33-year-old Christopher Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits
A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
