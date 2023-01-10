Read full article on original website
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
CNN — BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring. A spokesperson for BlackRock told CNN on Wednesday that the layoffs amount to less than 3% of the company's workforce. BlackRock, a leader on Wall Street, has been on a...
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale
CNN — Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in October 2020.
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
CNN — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and BofA both fell about 3% in early trading. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets,...
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
CNN — Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of...
Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate
CNN — The Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge, showed prices continued to cool last month. On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The annual increase measured 6.5%, down from 7.1% in November. Stripping out food...
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
CNN — Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology...
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
CNN — Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters...
Disney names Nike executive Mark Parker as new chairman
CNN — The Walt Disney Company has named Nike executive chairman Mark Parker as its new chairman, replacing longtime board member Susan Arnold, whose term limit is expiring. Parker joins Disney at a time of transition for America's largest media company. Bob Iger recently returned as CEO after a brief hiatus.
China's local governments set 2023 growth targets, offering clues on economic recovery
CNN — A number of key provinces and cities in China have announced their growth targets for this year, most of them above 5%, offering the first clues about the country's economic path in 2023. Local governments across China began to convene this week for annual legislative sessions laying...
Auto sales are falling — but profits are surging. Welcome to the new normal
CNN — The US auto industry just posted its worst sales in more than a decade — but that's not necessarily a bad sign for the sector. What's happening: 2022 was the worst year in more than a decade for the auto industry, largely because manufacturers couldn't keep up with consumer demand.
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
CNN — A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods,...
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
CNN — A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all...
Hong Kong businesses cheer China reopening, but warn there's a long way to go
CNN — Kiki Yang brought an empty green suitcase from Shenzhen to Hong Kong this week to load up on new purchases for her family and friends. "I did a lot of shopping these days," she told CNN on Tuesday, gesturing to her luggage, which she described as fully packed with clothes, medicine and electronics.
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
CNN — The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN's COP28 climate summit, in a move activists warned could undermine this year's global conference. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will...
Exclusive: Rocket CEO says housing isn't a buyer's or a seller's market. Now it's even
CNN — Covid-19 set off an epic housing boom that left first-time homebuyers feeling desperate amid relentless bidding wars and all-cash offers. Jay Farner, who presides over America's largest mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, says the days of sellers holding all the power are over. "Those moments of...there are 20...
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
CNN — China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle...
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
CNN — America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
Mortgage rates inched down last week, after a slight increase the week before
CNN — Mortgage rates inched down last week, after a slight increase the week before. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% in the week ending January 12, down from 6.48% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.45%. "While mortgage rates...
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
CNN — Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022. Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
