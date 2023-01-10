ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services set for former Rockland County doctor murdered in the Bronx

Services have been set for the former Rockland County doctor who was murdered in the Bronx in December.

Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, who was an emergency pediatric physician at Montefiore Nyack years ago, was found dead with stab wounds in Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23.

NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed

NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks

A man named Roland Condrington has since been charged with his murder.

Visitation will be this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bronx Bethany Church of Nazarene. A service will also be held at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will also be held at  the Bronx Bethany Church of Nazarene on Friday at 9 a.m.

G.R Williams
3d ago

Marcus Garvey park is in Manhattan. No reaearch or nyc basic knowledge here. This man was killed by a homicidal maniac on a three person spree. All the victims were in ....Manhattan.

