'Maximum Security' App That Claimed It Was Better Than Signal Actually Full of Cryptographic Bugs, Research Shows
An end-to-end encrypted chat app that collects almost no data and requires no personal information to sign up? Sounds like a dream come true for privacy enthusiasts. The only problem is that Threema, the Swiss privacy company behind the messenger in question, has been using an unreliable cryptographic protocol, whose bugs would have allowed a savvy hacker to access metadata related to users’ supposedly safe and secret convos. Yikes indeed.
Sennheiser’s TV Clear Set Will Take Your TV Watching Experience to a Whole New, Expensive Level
Sennheiser recently released the TV Clear Set, which is essentially a pair of earbuds that wirelessly connect to your TV for a custom, private listening experience. While the concept is fairly simple, not too dissimilar from using AirPods with an Apple TV, their $400 price tag might leave you a little confused. Sennheiser has been in the audio industry for quite a while and has maintained a successful streak of delivering quality peripherals. But does the brand name alone justify the TV Clear’s premium pricing? Sennheiser promises a number of features in its latest earbuds, including giving us a one up on the AirPods by having them pair without Bluetooth. Let’s take a look at whether those features make the TV Clear worth its price.
Where Will You Be When the Robot Apocalypse Begins?
It’s a day like any other for Bernie (John Gemberling, whose voice credits include Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, and Central Park): toiling at his office job, visiting his stoner besties, mooning over his mega-crush. But as it turns out, this is not any other day: this is the day the robots rebel.
The Year Ahead in Autonomous Responsibility
Nikki Main covers breaking news for Gizmodo. You can follow her coverage here, and email story ideas and tips to nmcaleese@gizmodo.com. It’s likely you’ve become numb to how often you interact with technology. But what if the technology is doing more harm than good? As increasing numbers of companies rely on artificial intelligence to power their tech, we see more cases of dangerous AI dysfunction, like autopilot car crashes or content moderation bots promoting harmful social media posts. These conflicts will start to play out in the legal system in 2023, helping define the role of AI in our society going forward.
This Touchscreen Stylus Has a Graphite Tip That Also Writes On Paper
As someone who would eagerly apply three or four screen protectors to their touchscreen devices were it not for the strange looks I’d get, I can’t help but cringe at this new stylus from MSI that also works as a pencil without swapping tips or switching ends. But apparently, MSI promises it won’t scratch or mar your touchscreen displays in any way as you transition back and forth between screen and paper.
This Week's Best Toys Take Us Across the Spider-Verse, the Great Outdoors, and the Forgotten Realms
Welcome back to Toy Aisle. This week we return to the Spider-Verse with Miles and Gwen figures from S.H.Figuarts, start the Transformers Rise of the Beasts merchandising onslaught with Arcee, and begin our Valentine’s Day planning with a Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball replica from the Wand Company. Check it out!
Skip Garbage Day By Putting Your Trash Bins on a Train
Dragging our various trash and recycling bins to the curb in -10 degrees Fahrenheit weather this morning, I couldn’t help but wonder if there was a better way. It turns out there is, but it involves spending months engineering and re-engineering a miniature train that takes the trash to the curb for you.
CES 2023 Made it Clear AR Glasses Are Coming Back, and Soon
In just one of many Las Vegas hotel suites where tech companies were offering journalists like me the opportunity to get early tests of prototype tech, I didn’t expect much. I sat down in a spare casino suite with Lumus, an Israel-based company announcing its 2D ‘Z-Lens’ glass architecture, for use by other companies making AR glasses. The company walked me through a demo of its old waveguide-based glasses, but then I tried on its newer, lighter glasses with its latest lens tech.
