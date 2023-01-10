Newly-minted Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts is headed for Washington, D.C.—and straying toward a minefield of potential conflicts of interest, experts warn, thanks to his business entanglements with foreign governments.Cornhusker State Gov. Jim Pillen, who sits in the office Ricketts occupied up until last week, handed the scion of the Chicago Cubs-owning dynasty the upper-house seat that formerly belonged to Ben Sasse, now of the University of Florida. The newly-minted federal lawmaker has yet to file a disclosure with the Senate outlining his income and investment portfolio.But The Daily Beast revealed last year that Ricketts’ filings in Nebraska had long shown...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO