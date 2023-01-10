Read full article on original website
Progress report: Midway through the season, where does Mississippi State men’s basketball stand?
STARKVILLE — Next up for Mississippi State men’s basketball is a road test Saturday night at No. 21 Auburn. For the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), the contest will be a pivotal one. With a loss, MSU will fall to 1-4 in SEC play with No. 5 Tennessee coming to Starkville on Tuesday. With a win, coach Chris Jans’ team can secure its second ranked win, as Marquette is currently No. 25 in the country.
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick ‘Tulu’ Griffin enters transfer portal
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin has spent much of the past two months on social media, attempting to sell transfer players on Starkville and the Bulldogs’ program. But Griffin himself won’t be a part of MSU’s future. The nation’s most...
Mississippi State names Oklahoma’s Zac Selmon new athletic director
STARKVILLE — Zac Selmon already feels right at home in Starkville. Following his opening comments during Friday’s press conference at the Bryan Athletic Administration Building, the Bulldogs’ newly hired athletic director was presented with his first cowbell by Mississippi State President Dr. Mark Keenum. With tissue paper...
Zac Selmon hire: Mississippi State president Mark Keenum excited for school’s new outside choice for athletic director
STARKVILLE — It’s been said of the mighty Southeastern Conference that no one loves the SEC like the SEC. The translation is that the conference recognizes its impressive level of achievement not only in the most recognizable college sport, football, but in most other areas of competition as well.
Golden Triangle well represented on MAC basketball all-star rosters
Six area basketball players and one coach will participate in all-star games this spring. This week, the Mississippi Association of Coaches released this year’s Mississippi/Alabama boys and girls all-star basketball teams and North/South all-star basketball teams. All games will be played in March at Mississippi College in Clinton. Noxubee...
Mississippi State University announces new athletic director
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Friday. MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says Zac Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best...
Mississippi State men’s basketball faces tough road test against Georgia on Wednesday
STARKVILLE — The mood after Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss was a much-awaited one for Mississippi State, ending a three-game skid with a 64-54 win over the Rebels. Humbling is one way to put how the first two games of SEC play went for the men’s team, losing to arguably the two best teams in the conference in Alabama and Tennessee.
Mississippi State hires David Turner for third stint as defensive line coach in Starkville
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett added a familiar face to the Bulldogs coaching staff Wednesday as the program announced the hire of longtime defensive line coach David Turner. Turner is now making his third stop in Starkville as the defensive line coach of the Bulldogs, having...
Mississippi State Unveils 2023-24 Football Schedule
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Bulldogs Athletics has released the schedule for their 2023-24 football season, with some great matchups in the upcoming season. With leadership under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the memories of two fellow Bulldogs they lost in 2022, offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland and head coach Mike Leach, alive in Starkville.
MUW men’s basketball nipped by Southeastern Baptist
Despite having four players finish in double digits in scoring, Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball could not hold off Southeastern Baptist College in a 70-69 home loss. The Owls (8-7) and Chargers (5-16) played a close game Thursday in Columbus, featuring 12 ties and 14 lead changes. The...
Caledonia soccer standout Gracie Francisco signs with The W
CALEDONIA — The soccer tree at Caledonia High School continues to grow as another senior officially signed to play at the next level Wednesday morning. With Madeline Cowart having signed with Blue Mountain Christian University a few weeks ago, defender/midfielder Gracie Francisco was next up for the Cavaliers. Francisco...
Columbus Christian Academy dominates in doubleheader sweep of Hebron Christian
STEENS — Domination is one way to put Tuesday’s performance from Columbus Christian Academy basketball. Hosting Hebron Christian, the Rams did not hold back, throwing the kitchen sink at the Eagles in the first halves of both games. Some fantastic performances from the starters put games out of...
John McReynolds
John Thomas McReynolds, Sr. of Starkville passed away on January 10, 2023, at his home. Born June 5, 1936 to James Marion McReynolds, Sr. and Mary Pauline Swan McReynolds. he was a lifelong resident of Oktibbeha County where he was the last independent dairy. farmer to exist when he retired...
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch of his campaign for governor of Mississippi. The 45-year-old submitted qualifying papers to run as a democrat against incumbent Tate Reeves. Presley, along with a press release, debuted a launch video...
Cecilia Weatherby-Bradley
COLUMBUS — Cecilia Watherby-Bradley, 71, died Jan. 5, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Greater Mt. Zion Church, with Doran Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
City of Starkville building permits: Jan. 3-10
■ Not Listed; Hwy. 12 E.; removal of small red house; Buddy Prisock. ■ Tyronza Stallings; 208 Hiwassee Drive; electrical; Dawn Field. ■ David Buys; 1107 Friar Tuck Road; addition; Marsha Waldon. ■ Robert K Honeycutt; 105 Raymond St.; construction; Jennifer MacGown. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism...
Hannah joins Republican field for Dist 3 supervisor
There are now three candidates in the mix for the Lowndes County District 3 supervisor seat. Republican Tony Hannah has joined Chad Frasher and Andy Williams, also Republicans, in the contest to replace John Holliman, who is not seeking reelection. Hannah is a native of Palmetto, Alabama, but has lived...
Angelia Burns
MANTEE — Angelia S. Cousins Burns, 60, died Jan. 3, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Upper Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Woodland, with the Rev. Henry Lee Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow at Cousins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Goings on with Grant: Century-old Rose Drug Company closing in West Point
Well folks, the sun rises, the sun sets. And just like our solar friend, so too do businesses come and go, even if they last a lifetime. A West Point Pharmacy and boutique store, Rose Drug Company at 595 Commerce St., will close Jan. 25 and immediately turn over ownership of the pharmacy to CVS, current co-owner Connie Hudson said. All prescriptions will immediately transfer to CVS the next day.
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
