ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils’ third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey’s three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils’ four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton added a goal and an assist in only the Devils’ second victory in their last eight trips to Anaheim. Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for the last-place Ducks, who finished the longest homestand in franchise history at 3-6-1, winning just once in regulation.
NEWARK, NJ
CalSportsReport

Cal Women Lose by 20 Points to USC

The Cal women's team that nearly upset second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in Berkeley did not show up for Friday's game at USC. The players were the same for the Golden Bears, but the result was very different as Cal suffered through a horrible first half in a 63-43 loss to the Trojans. The 43 points ...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy