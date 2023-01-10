Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
BBC
Rape survivor recorded confession on phone in bag
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured fellow student Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her bag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Maya Chappell: Mother Dana Carr faces court over death
A mother charged over the death of her two-year-old daughter in County Durham has appeared in court. Maya Chappell was found in a critical condition at a house in Shotton Colliery on 28 September and died in hospital two days later. Dana Carr, 24, of Shotton Colliery, has been charged...
BBC
Kettering: Two children found at house were strangled, coroner says
Two children who were found seriously injured at a house and died in hospital were strangled, a coroner said. Six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju were discovered by police at Petherton Court in Kettering on 15 December. Their mother, Anju Ashok, 35, died at the scene, with the cause...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Outrage after Washington DC homeowner fatally shoots boy, 13
Police in Washington DC are facing pressure to charge a homeowner who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy. Karon Blake, who is black, was gunned down in the early hours of last Saturday, investigators said. According to police, the homeowner, who is also black, said he heard noises outside his home...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
BBC
The Irish Giant: Charles Byrne's skeleton removed from display
The skeleton of an Irish giant is to be removed from display at a London museum due to "sensitivities". Charles Byrne grew to be 7ft 6in (2.3m) and his bones have been on public display for more than two centuries at the Hunterian Museum. Confirming the news, the museum said...
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: One woman dead and another injured
A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said. Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public. One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BBC
Adrian Swift death: Woman who killed vulnerable musician is jailed
A woman who battered a vulnerable man to death in a "shocking" attack has been jailed for his murder. Cheryl O'Callaghan, 46, inflicted "terrible injuries" on Adrian Swift in his home in Wavertree, Liverpool, on 23 March 2021, police said. The 57-year-old musician discharged himself from hospital the next day...
BBC
Man jailed after getting haircut with loaded gun in Derby
A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after being found with a loaded gun in a Derby barbershop. Derbyshire Police said Usman Nazir was detained at the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, on 11 May 2021, for an unrelated matter. But the gun was found in his pocket...
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
BBC
Drink and drug driver killed brother and two others in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving. Samuel Williamson, 33, had drink and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020. His brother, James Williamson, 37 and Mandy...
BBC
Swindon cannabis farm: Man arrested after 200 plants found by police
A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm with 200 plants was discovered by police on a residential street. Plants were found in five rooms of the property on Wolsely Avenue in Swindon, which had been converted to grow cannabis. The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday...
Comments / 0