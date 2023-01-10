ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox4news.com

North Texas mayors team up to lobby for key issues in Texas Legislature

DALLAS - Texas mayors from different political affiliations joined forces in a united voice to lobby the state Legislature on a Zoom call Friday,. "The 18 mayors represented here represent one-third of the entire population of the state of Texas," said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. The mayors represent 8.5...
fox4news.com

Here's what happened in the first week of the 88th Texas Legislature

Republican lawmakers begin a push to give the Texas Attorney General more power to prosecute election crimes and the Texas House Speaker is speaking up for casinos. Good Day learns about all of that and more from Texas Tribune reporter James Barragan. He's been following the first week of the Texas legislative session.
fox4news.com

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly additional state funding

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly additional state funding. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education. If lawmakers agree, these university chancellors pledge to hold tuition flat for all undergraduate students for the next two academic years.
fox4news.com

Operation Texas Strong donates renovated RVs to homeless veterans

WEATHERFORD, Texas - Bobby Crutsinger and his wife, Peggy, acquire donated RVs, refurbish them, and work with social workers to identify homeless veterans to give the vehicles to once they meet certain criteria. "They deserve so much more than what I could give them. But when you give a veteran...
fox4news.com

Whitesboro resident wins $3M Mega Millions lottery jackpot

WHITESBORO, Texas - A lucky North Texan is now $3 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident purchased a ticket in the Enderby Gas convenience store before the Nov. 1 drawing. That ticket matched all five of the white ball...
