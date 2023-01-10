SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of a firearm and more than a dozen stolen street signs. We’re told law enforcement executed the search warrant in the 27000 block of Riverside Drive Extended, locating multiple subjects inside. A search revealed two shotguns in a bedroom belonging to 20-year-old Timothy Prichard, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous firearm conviction. Inside an outbuilding on the property, police found 17 street signs that had been stolen throughout the County, with a total value of $1,973.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO