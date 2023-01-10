ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the AFC's top seed for the third time in Patrick Mahomes' five seasons as their starting quarterback. Even if they win in the divisional round as they've done every year under Mahomes, the Chiefs would only get to host another AFC championship game if it's not against the Buffalo Bills. The NFL decided that if it's a Chiefs-Bills matchup, that title game will be played in Atlanta. That's because the Bills' game at Cincinnati was canceled following Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Jan. 2. The Bills could have secured the No. 1 seed by beating the Bengals.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Reports: Mac McClung to join NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup

(WJHL) – Gate City native Mac McClung has accepted an invite to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania. McClung would be the first G-League player in the history of the NBA to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. In seven games with the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, […]
Friday on Sports Day

- KVGB High School Basketball Insider and Sports in Kansas Contributor Conor Nicholl who will preview Friday night's big game in Macksville between the Mustangs and Ellinwood Eagles. He'll also have the latest basketball news from across Kansas. - Barton Men's Basketball coach Jeremy Coombs who will preview Saturday's matchup...
