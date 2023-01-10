The Kansas City Chiefs earned the AFC's top seed for the third time in Patrick Mahomes' five seasons as their starting quarterback. Even if they win in the divisional round as they've done every year under Mahomes, the Chiefs would only get to host another AFC championship game if it's not against the Buffalo Bills. The NFL decided that if it's a Chiefs-Bills matchup, that title game will be played in Atlanta. That's because the Bills' game at Cincinnati was canceled following Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Jan. 2. The Bills could have secured the No. 1 seed by beating the Bengals.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO