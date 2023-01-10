ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Binance To Expand Into Sweden With New Crypto Trading License

Binance has been granted registration to operate in Sweden, expanding its foothold in Europe. “Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Nordics AB has been granted registration as a financial institution for management and trading in virtual currency by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Swedish FSA),” the exchange announced today.
zycrypto.com

HedgeUp (HDUP) and Quant (QNT) Forecast to Reign Supreme in 2023, Say Crypto Gurus

There is so much excitement in the crypto market for the new year. The crypto space has a lot to offer to those who awaits immense benefits. As the year begins, cryptocurrency investors search for smart coins with great potential to double and even triple their coffers. Crypto gurus believe...
zycrypto.com

Reap Debuts Industry-Leading Crypto Repayments Feature With The Reap Card, Leveraging Fireblocks

For the Web3 sector, Reap, the global fintech company that drives expense management via its first-of-its-kind Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches a first-of-its-kind innovation by enabling cryptocurrency repayments. To help web3 businesses settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies, Reap is providing expense management software with the Reap Card.
zycrypto.com

XT.COM Announces The Listing Of SLEEPEE In Its Main Zone

XT.COM announced today the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone introducing users to the sleep-to-earn mechanism. As per the announcement, SLEEPEE now joins hundreds of tokens already listed on the XT.COM platform. The SLEEPEE/USDT trading platform became available for trading at 07:00 UTC on January 7, 2023.
zycrypto.com

From Transactions to Transformation: The Power of Limocoin in Burkina Faso

Summary: Following its success in processing a high volume of transactions, Limocoin has rolled out a merchant campaign in Burkina Faso, marking a significant expansion in its reach and impact. OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO / JANUARY 11th, 2022 / Limocoin, a revolutionary digital currency system, has officially launched its merchant campaign...
zycrypto.com

AVAX Sees Massive Boost On Avalanche’s Partnership With Amazon Web Services

Ava Labs, the Web3 organization overseeing the development and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, has scored a long-term partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale blockchain adoption across governments and enterprises. According to a Wednesday announcement, the partnership aims at helping individuals and developers to launch and manage...
zycrypto.com

Polygon Founder-Backed Early-Stage Web3 Accelerator Beacon Holds First Demo Day Of The Year

Polygon Founder-led web3 accelerator startup Beacon, which was launched last December, on Wednesday announced that it is already hosting its inaugural demo day. At the demo event, 13 startups which were part of its first-ever cohort dubbed “Cohort 0” had their graduation. The graduating team presented their ideas around various crypto ecosystem tech sectors. These include gaming, infrastructure, decentralized lending, and developer tooling.
zycrypto.com

‘Most Cryptocurrencies Will Fail’, Warns SEC’s Gary Gensler

Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has warned investors against dabbling with cryptocurrencies, likening the asset class to “the wild west”. Speaking alongside SEC commissioner Caroline Crenshaw during a Wednesday meeting with US Army on Twitter spaces, Gensler advised the soldiers against getting caught...

