Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
Binance To Expand Into Sweden With New Crypto Trading License
Binance has been granted registration to operate in Sweden, expanding its foothold in Europe. “Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Nordics AB has been granted registration as a financial institution for management and trading in virtual currency by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Swedish FSA),” the exchange announced today.
HedgeUp (HDUP) and Quant (QNT) Forecast to Reign Supreme in 2023, Say Crypto Gurus
There is so much excitement in the crypto market for the new year. The crypto space has a lot to offer to those who awaits immense benefits. As the year begins, cryptocurrency investors search for smart coins with great potential to double and even triple their coffers. Crypto gurus believe...
Reap Debuts Industry-Leading Crypto Repayments Feature With The Reap Card, Leveraging Fireblocks
For the Web3 sector, Reap, the global fintech company that drives expense management via its first-of-its-kind Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches a first-of-its-kind innovation by enabling cryptocurrency repayments. To help web3 businesses settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies, Reap is providing expense management software with the Reap Card.
FTX Dubai Subsidiary Sent $10M To Shady Alameda-Linked Subsidiary Post-Bankruptcy
Days after the epic collapse of Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto empire, details have emerged that FTX’s Dubai subsidiary transferred $10M to a little know US firm owned by Alameda Research. According to a Jan 9 report by DL News, citing sources familiar with the matter, FTX FZE, also...
Ferrari Terminates Its Deal with Its Crypto Sponsor Velas Blockchain As A Dark Cloud Hovers Over The Industry
Ferrari announces the termination of its partnership with the Velas Blockchain after 12 months. The premature ending of the sponsorship deal is rumoured to cost Ferrari up to $55 million in losses. Several racing teams in the Formula One have ended their partnerships with virtual currency service providers in the...
XT.COM Announces The Listing Of SLEEPEE In Its Main Zone
XT.COM announced today the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone introducing users to the sleep-to-earn mechanism. As per the announcement, SLEEPEE now joins hundreds of tokens already listed on the XT.COM platform. The SLEEPEE/USDT trading platform became available for trading at 07:00 UTC on January 7, 2023.
From Transactions to Transformation: The Power of Limocoin in Burkina Faso
Summary: Following its success in processing a high volume of transactions, Limocoin has rolled out a merchant campaign in Burkina Faso, marking a significant expansion in its reach and impact. OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO / JANUARY 11th, 2022 / Limocoin, a revolutionary digital currency system, has officially launched its merchant campaign...
AVAX Sees Massive Boost On Avalanche’s Partnership With Amazon Web Services
Ava Labs, the Web3 organization overseeing the development and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, has scored a long-term partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale blockchain adoption across governments and enterprises. According to a Wednesday announcement, the partnership aims at helping individuals and developers to launch and manage...
Polygon Founder-Backed Early-Stage Web3 Accelerator Beacon Holds First Demo Day Of The Year
Polygon Founder-led web3 accelerator startup Beacon, which was launched last December, on Wednesday announced that it is already hosting its inaugural demo day. At the demo event, 13 startups which were part of its first-ever cohort dubbed “Cohort 0” had their graduation. The graduating team presented their ideas around various crypto ecosystem tech sectors. These include gaming, infrastructure, decentralized lending, and developer tooling.
‘Most Cryptocurrencies Will Fail’, Warns SEC’s Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has warned investors against dabbling with cryptocurrencies, likening the asset class to “the wild west”. Speaking alongside SEC commissioner Caroline Crenshaw during a Wednesday meeting with US Army on Twitter spaces, Gensler advised the soldiers against getting caught...
