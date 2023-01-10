Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike
WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will lead a hike on the Tanbark trail to Tom’s Run, returning by way of the Ironwood Trail. The hike will be about four miles. The meeting place will be the parking lot at the corner of...
yourdailylocal.com
PMEA District 2 Chorus Festival Comes to Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 2 Chorus Festival hit Warren Area High School on Thursday. High school students encompassing PMEA’s District 2, including Warren, Crawford, Erie, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, and Mercer counties are in Warren for the three-day event, which concludes with a concert on Saturday at Warren Area High School at 1 p.m.
wnynewsnow.com
Light Lake Effect Snow Through Early Saturday
JAMESTOWN – Low pressure will continue to exit the region through Friday. Light lake effect snow will set up through the early half of the weekend with minor accumulations likely. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Chautauqua, Southern Erie county in New York, and Erie County in...
yourdailylocal.com
More Than 50 Area Students Make PennWest University Fall ’22 Dean’s List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — More than 50 Warren and Forest County students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at Pennsylvania Western University. PennWest University includes students attending classes at the California, Clarion, and Edinboro University campuses. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement...
yourdailylocal.com
Board Approves Special Exception, Paving the Way for Dunkin’ to Come to North Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Zoning Hearing Board approved a petition for special exception on Wednesday, paving the way for a Dunkin’ to come to North Warren. Drive-thru restaurants require a special exception, an additional layer of review, which Warren County Deputy Planning Director Michael Lyon said was just simply part of the process.
explore venango
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
wesb.com
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
yourerie
Winter returns to the region late tonight and Friday
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off rain today into this evening. As the low pressure passes, cooler air behind it will gradually change to rain to snow after midnight. Snow will be steady at times by daybreak Friday, mainly Erie, Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties. Winter conditions...
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Northwest Savings Bank in Marienville Closing April 13
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – In a letter to customers dated Jan. 11, 2023, Northwest Savings Bank said it is permanently closing its Marienville branch at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13. “Please know that deciding to close an office is never easy,” the letter, signed by Julie Marasco, Northwest PA Region President, said. “We made this decision after long consideration, evaluating changes in customer behavior and expectations, which have accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to these changing preferences, we’ve invested in a number of digital enhancements over the past few years, including improved online and mobile banking, to provide you with greater access, control, and flexibility.”
yourerie
You’ll wake up to snow Friday morning
ERIE, PA – A storm system will bring soaking rain through the evening then a change to wet snow by Friday Morning. The transition to wet snow will take place near or just after midnight near Erie. The snow could fall steadily for the morning commute. It will be a heavy wet slushy type of snow which will create slick roads. Areas of lake enhanced snow continue near I-90 for the Friday evening commute, too.
yourdailylocal.com
County Approves Company for Property Reassessment
WARREN, Pa. – Warren County is assigning a company for property reassessment that has drawn strong reviews for similar work in both Clarion and Tioga counties. Vision Government Solutions will be tasked with conducting data collection through exterior inspections and the use of street-level imagery via Desktop Review. Warren...
Four burn victims hospitalized after Thursday night house fire
Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out on East 13th Street in Erie. Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, City of Erie fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 13th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames shooting from the […]
yourdailylocal.com
Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash
ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of DUI After Colliding Head-On With Guide Rail on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested following a DUI-related crash in Snyder Township on Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 on State Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known 27-year-old...
Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive policy
A Crawford County school district voted on a plan that will allow them to perform a ban on library books that they deem obscene or inappropriate. Penncrest School District has been debating this very topic for over a year now, and tonight it came to a head. A new policy has been passed by the […]
wrfalp.com
40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to...
Police Seek Information About Firing of Gunshots in Olean
OLEAN, NY — Police are seeking information about reports of gun shots that were fired Friday morning. According to an Olean Police Department Facebook post, police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired on the 300 block of Irving Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area, and no possible victims have come forward. The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the unit at 7i6-376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
