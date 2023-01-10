ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine

WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Muffin House Cafe making Medway "fat and happy"

MEDWAY - There's a shop in Medway that makes thousands of delicious muffins every week and it's so popular they've opened more stores in nearby towns.Sheldon Strasnick is the owner of the Muffin House Café. He's worked in a bakery since he was a kid, when his dad would take him to work."He just used to wake me up at midnight with him. At ten years old, I used to go to the bakery and fall asleep on the flower bags and then I stayed with it," he told WBZ-TV.But it wasn't until he was older and a friend...
MEDWAY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common

Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
NATICK, MA
