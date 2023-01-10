Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: 2 Women Steal $2,000 Worth of Perfume
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World in Framingham. Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road reported two “unidentified” woman entered the store on December 24 and stole about $2,000 worth of perfume, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Framingham...
Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine
WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
MetroWest Medical Center Responds To 3 Consecutive Weekends of Ambulance Diversions
FRAMINGHAM – For the last three consecutive weekends, MetroWest Medical Center has been diverting ambulances from Framingham Union Hospital from its labor & delivery unit. SOURCE media has been reaching out to the Tenet-owned hospital for a statement since Christmas weekend. This afternoon, January 12, the hospital’s spokesperson sent a response.
Former Students, Colleagues Mourn the Passing of a Beloved Teacher
The passing this week of retired seventh- and eighth-grade teacher Robert Wakeham has evoked an outpouring of remembrances, affection, and respect from hundreds of former students and teachers over a 34-year career. Wakeham, 75, who resided in Lowell, died on Tuesday after a long illness. Funeral arrangements are private. “I...
PHOTOS: Andina Cafe Opens in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Andina Cafe is now open in downtown Framingham. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisistky stopped by and spoke with the owner and had a cup of coffee, this morning, and welcomes the new business to downtown. Individuals who make a food purchase today, January 13 – will...
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
Framingham Public Schools Holding Preschool Screening on January 25
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools Department of Special Education announces the Winter 2023 Preschool Screening Program. Free screenings will be offered for 3 and 4 year old children who may have speech, language, physical, motor, social-emotional, or cognitive learning problems. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, January 25,...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 12, 2023
1 Tonight is opening night for Framingham High School Drama Company’s production of Cinderella. Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance, as well as shows Friday and Saturday night, and next weekend. 2. Governor Maura Healey & Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll came to Framingham yesterday. 3. CITY OF...
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
Framingham Police Summons Driver After Normandy Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was summonsed to court after a crash at Concord Street and Normandy Road yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 4:42 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injuries. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violation,”said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
Muffin House Cafe making Medway "fat and happy"
MEDWAY - There's a shop in Medway that makes thousands of delicious muffins every week and it's so popular they've opened more stores in nearby towns.Sheldon Strasnick is the owner of the Muffin House Café. He's worked in a bakery since he was a kid, when his dad would take him to work."He just used to wake me up at midnight with him. At ten years old, I used to go to the bakery and fall asleep on the flower bags and then I stayed with it," he told WBZ-TV.But it wasn't until he was older and a friend...
MassBay Receives More Than $1 Million for Early Education and Care
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College has been awarded $1,078,216 as part of a Massachusetts Early Education and Care (EEC) Career Pathways grant to provide free courses to educators and future educators, aiming to improve young children’s educational outcomes. This grant award marks the fifth consecutive year the College...
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
Framingham High Boys Fight Cancer & Natick High on Saturday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School boys hockey team will fight cancer and the Natick Redhawks on Saturday, January 14 at Loring Arena. The boys ice hockey game starts at 4:30 p.m. The Flyers are hoping to raise $1,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Mayor Sisitsky Appoints Gutierrez as Citizen Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is appointing Ashland resident Heather Gutierrez as the city’s next Citizens Participation Officer. Gutierrez, a former Framingham resident, will be leaving her state job at the Department of Revenue – Division of Local Services. She also formally worked for. the City of...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common
Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
Planning Board approves McGovern collision and fit-up center in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor is officially coming to Shrewsbury. During the Planning Board meeting on Jan. 5, the board approved the site plans for the construction of a McGovern Auto Group collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor at 420 Boston Turnpike.
Northborough Nurse Gets More than 4 Years in Prison for Tampering with Morphine
BOSTON - A registered nurse was sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday on charges related to tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 42, of Northborough, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2022, to one count...
