Indiana women’s basketball’s first games in 2023 highlight Grace Berger’s impact

4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Wisconsin at Indiana
Indiana, currently tied for last place in the Big Ten with Minnesota, returns to action on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will host Wisconsin, which is 11-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Saturday’s game is set for a 1 p.m. ET tip on CBS:. Indiana and Wisconsin...
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Penn State
Indiana dropped its third straight game on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers fell 85-66 to Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center and are now 1-4 in league play. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Nittany Lions:. Indiana’s defense continues its freefall. Mike Woodson’s first Indiana team...
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
insidethehall.com
Indiana lacks the effort, trust and attention to detail to stay competitive in Big Ten play
Trey Galloway slouched over, put his hands on his head and appeared to be in disbelief after a Kanye Clary 3-pointer with 11:30 to give the Nittany Lions an 11-point lead over the Hoosiers. From there, there was no going back. In Indiana’s 85-66 loss to Penn State in Happy...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Healed and determined, Grace Berger honors her grandfather in Indiana return
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — For five seasons fans of the Indiana University women’s basketball program have roared in appreciation of the remarkable things Grace Berger has achieved for the Hoosiers. A product of Sacred Heart High School in Louisville, Berger is a certain IU Hall of Famer for...
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
insidethehall.com
POTB 425: Indiana’s season continues on the wrong path with blowout loss at Penn State
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Tyler Tachman of The Indianapolis Star to discuss Wednesday’s loss at Penn State and the numerous issues with this Indiana team. Listen to this...
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
insidethehall.com
At the Buzzer: Penn State 85, Indiana 66
Indiana hung tight with Penn State in the first 11 minutes on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. But the Hoosiers lost focus defensively to close the half and the offense also cratered. Indiana trailed 16-15 with 9:15 left in the first half, but the Nittany Lions took control with 3-point shooting. Penn State made nine triples in the opening 20 minutes compared to just one for Indiana. Five of those 3-pointers came in the final 9:15 of the first half. By intermission, Indiana trailed 37-26 and had surrendered 1.13 points per possession. These Penn State numbers were produced with Jalen Pickett scoring just five points and dishing out only two assists in the first half.
1075thefan.com
What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?
Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Penn State
The modern offensive style of basketball swallowed the Hoosiers whole tonight. After spending time under Brad Stevens (Butler, Boston Celtics) and Matt Painter (Purdue), Micah Shrewsberry has implemented an offensive system in his second year at the helm that puts a premium on spacing the floor and shooting the 3-ball. It’s a style that creates variance. If the shots aren’t dropping and the other team is on, it can lead to a blowout loss — though the Nittany Lions can at least make up for that some with their low turnover rate.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway react to loss against Penn State
Mike Woodson and Trey Galloway addressed the media following Indiana’s 85-66 loss to Penn State on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Filed to: Mike Woodson, Penn State Nittany Lions, Trey Galloway.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
