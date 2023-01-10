Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.

