2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed

Officials have not stated whether there are injuries.

