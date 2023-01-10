ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed

Officials have not stated whether there are injuries.

