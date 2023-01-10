ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yhm2_0k9YtDWF00
The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft is pictured departing the vicinity of the space station following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port. Photo courtesy of NASA/UPI

The capsule arrived about a month ago to deliver about two tons of scientific investigations and supplies to the space station.

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada completed two spacewalks in December to install the new solar array wings to boost the ISS's electrical production capability for the next decade.

The spacecraft also carried holiday food and treats, and eight CubeSats from teams in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Taiwan that will be deployed later outside the space station.

The Dragon spacecraft will be returning high-pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks that will be refilled on the ground for a future launch.

It will also be returning a catalytic reactor for the station's life support system, a pressure control and pump assembly for the urine processing system, multifiltration beds for the station's water processor, a mass spectrometer and hydrogen sensor, and potable water dispenser filters.

The items will be refurbished to one day return to the International Space Station.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
519K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy