The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
koze.com
Bengal Boys Cruise, Girls Fall Against Post Falls
Drew Hottinger had 13 points and Carson Way and Michael Wren both added 10 as the Lewiston High boys basketball team cruised by Post Falls 67-38 last night at home. The Bengals improved to 10-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in Inland Empire League play. Meanwhile, Zoie Kessinger scored a...
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
koze.com
Regional Law Enforcement Receiving Reports of Scam Calls
LEWISTON, ID – Residents of the Quad-Cities are receiving scam calls during which the caller claims they are with a law enforcement agency, claim you have a warrant, and demand that the caller be paid over the phone. The Lewiston Police Department first reported they had been receiving calls about the scam going across the area. These are called phishing scams and have been around for years.
koze.com
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
koze.com
Educational Support Personnel of the Year Award
Nominations are open for the Lewiston School District Educational Support Personnel (ESP) of the Year Award for 2022-2023!. Don’t miss your chance to nominate that exceptional employee who provides critical support to our educational services and recognize them for their outstanding performance! That person may be the custodian who works tirelessly to ensure a clean and safe working environment, the maintenance worker who goes above and beyond to expertly maintain our facilities and grounds; the instructional assistant who helps kids get excited about learning and to see their potential; or the administrative support staff who has a positive outlook and rapport with students and staff.
