Nominations are open for the Lewiston School District Educational Support Personnel (ESP) of the Year Award for 2022-2023!. Don’t miss your chance to nominate that exceptional employee who provides critical support to our educational services and recognize them for their outstanding performance! That person may be the custodian who works tirelessly to ensure a clean and safe working environment, the maintenance worker who goes above and beyond to expertly maintain our facilities and grounds; the instructional assistant who helps kids get excited about learning and to see their potential; or the administrative support staff who has a positive outlook and rapport with students and staff.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO