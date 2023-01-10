ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Mounting Death Toll: Vladimir Putin's Leading Rocket Specialist Becomes Fourth Top Defense Official To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Less Than Three Weeks

Vladimir Putin’s leading rocket specialist has died, marking the fourth top defense official to pass away under mysterious circumstances in less than three weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Pavel Kamnev, 85, was found dead from unknown causes on Monday. His death came after a long career serving as scientific director of the Russian weapons manufacturer Almaz-Antey where he was credited with creating more than 20 weapons.Kamnev was also credited with creating the deadly Kalibr missiles currently being used by Putin against Ukraine to destroy both vital infrastructure and civilian targets like office buildings and shopping malls, according to Daily Mail.He was previously...
New York Post

Russia warns US against ‘decapitation strike’ targeting Putin

Russia’s top diplomat warned the US Tuesday against ordering a so-called “decapitation strike” targeting President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked about the alleged assassination plan in a wide-ranging interview with the state new agency Tass. “Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon essentially threatened to carry out a ‘decapitation strike’ against the Kremlin,” he said. “Basically, we are talking about a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian government.” Lavrov cautioned: “If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans.” Lavrov’s comments refer to a Pentagon officer...
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.

