Read full article on original website
Related
Mounting Death Toll: Vladimir Putin's Leading Rocket Specialist Becomes Fourth Top Defense Official To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Less Than Three Weeks
Vladimir Putin’s leading rocket specialist has died, marking the fourth top defense official to pass away under mysterious circumstances in less than three weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Pavel Kamnev, 85, was found dead from unknown causes on Monday. His death came after a long career serving as scientific director of the Russian weapons manufacturer Almaz-Antey where he was credited with creating more than 20 weapons.Kamnev was also credited with creating the deadly Kalibr missiles currently being used by Putin against Ukraine to destroy both vital infrastructure and civilian targets like office buildings and shopping malls, according to Daily Mail.He was previously...
Russia warns US against ‘decapitation strike’ targeting Putin
Russia’s top diplomat warned the US Tuesday against ordering a so-called “decapitation strike” targeting President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked about the alleged assassination plan in a wide-ranging interview with the state new agency Tass. “Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon essentially threatened to carry out a ‘decapitation strike’ against the Kremlin,” he said. “Basically, we are talking about a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian government.” Lavrov cautioned: “If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans.” Lavrov’s comments refer to a Pentagon officer...
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome
Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
Business Insider
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Comments / 1