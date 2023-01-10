ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Tommy Eichenberg Will Return to Ohio State For 2023 Season

Tommy Eichenberg will be back in uniform for the Buckeyes in 2023. On Thursday, the standout Ohio State linebacker put talks of his departure for the NFL to rest as he announced he will return to Columbus for a fifth season next fall as he hopes to lead the program to its first national championship since 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey

Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Made Too Many Mistakes to Blame Minnesota Loss on Controversial Foul Call:

As far as home environments go in the Big Ten, the Schottenstein Center isn’t considered among the most raucous. Not by a long shot. But when Bruce Thornton rose up and rejected what might have been the game-winning shot of Thursday night’s Minnesota matchup, the reaction from Buckeye fans was loud enough to mute the sound of the referee’s whistle momentarily. Upon realizing a foul was called, they only got louder. Even more so after a slow-motion replay was shown on the big screen at the Schott.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Has a Second-Half Problem in Big Ten Play

If a college basketball game was only 20 minutes long, Ohio State would have a perfect 4-0 record in the Big Ten. Not only would the Buckeyes have an undefeated start to the conference schedule, but they would be 12-3 overall instead of 10-5. Unfortunately, every basketball game has two...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio Running Back Sam Williams-Dixon, Defensive Linemen Aydin Breland and Jayden Jackson Pick Up Offers from Ohio State

Wednesday was a big offer day for Ohio State. In Wednesday’s Hurry-Up, we wrote about seven offers in total, with six defensive linemen receiving offers and one running back. Shortly after the article was published, three more prospects announced Ohio State offers, including two more defensive linemen and a running back in the 2024 class.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Ranks Among Nation's Elite Freshman Scorers Through First Half of Regular Season:

The last six Buckeye box scores have something in common. And it’s not wins or losses. Ohio State’s leading scorer in each contest has been a true freshman, and one in particular. En route to three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, Brice Sensabaugh has dropped 20 or more points in four of his past six performances with opponents like North Carolina, then-No. 1 Purdue and Maryland all standing witness. Even in the two games that Sensabaugh didn’t crack 20 points, he still paced the Buckeyes in scoring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

In His Shoes

You might believe C.J. Stroud's first and last highlights looked nothing like the rest of his Ohio State legacy. It's a reasonable opinion. The same quarterback who practically refused to release and run the ball over his two-season tenure introduced himself by racing for a 48-yard touchdown in his debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH

