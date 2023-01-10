As far as home environments go in the Big Ten, the Schottenstein Center isn’t considered among the most raucous. Not by a long shot. But when Bruce Thornton rose up and rejected what might have been the game-winning shot of Thursday night’s Minnesota matchup, the reaction from Buckeye fans was loud enough to mute the sound of the referee’s whistle momentarily. Upon realizing a foul was called, they only got louder. Even more so after a slow-motion replay was shown on the big screen at the Schott.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO