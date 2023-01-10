Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Explosive Plays Ruined Ohio State’s Season, Kyle McCord Has Interesting Heisman Odds and How the Buckeyes’ 2014 Team Ranks Among Modern National Champs
Buckeye Nation experienced an enormous BOOM on Thursday. What was the BOOM, you ask? Tommy Eichenberg will return for a final season with the Buckeyes in 2023. Get ready for more grunts next fall. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. THE ACHILLES HEEL. The term “Achilles heel” comes from...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Transferring to Notre Dame
After five years of playing for the Buckeyes, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will play against Ohio State in September. When Ohio State plays Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 23, Jean-Baptiste will be on the other side as the former Ohio State defensive end announced his transfer commitment to Notre Dame on Friday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Tries to Snap Two-Game Skid Against The Big Ten's Last-Place Team in Matchup With Minnesota
If there’s such thing as a get-right game in the Big Ten this season, it’s the next one up on the Buckeyes’ schedule. Minnesota (6-8, 0-4 B1G) Schottenstein Center 6:30 p.m. FS1. The only team winless in conference play thus far comes to town at the perfect...
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Will Return to Ohio State For 2023 Season
Tommy Eichenberg will be back in uniform for the Buckeyes in 2023. On Thursday, the standout Ohio State linebacker put talks of his departure for the NFL to rest as he announced he will return to Columbus for a fifth season next fall as he hopes to lead the program to its first national championship since 2014.
Eleven Warriors
Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey
Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Drops Third Game in A Row, Second Straight at Home in 70-67 Loss to Minnesota
Ohio State has now dropped three games in a row after suffering its worst loss of the season, a 70-67 defeat to a Minnesota team that entered the day as the only Big Ten program without a conference win. The Buckeyes started 7-0 at home this season but have now lost back-to-back games at the Schottenstein Center for the first time in two seasons.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Made Too Many Mistakes to Blame Minnesota Loss on Controversial Foul Call:
As far as home environments go in the Big Ten, the Schottenstein Center isn’t considered among the most raucous. Not by a long shot. But when Bruce Thornton rose up and rejected what might have been the game-winning shot of Thursday night’s Minnesota matchup, the reaction from Buckeye fans was loud enough to mute the sound of the referee’s whistle momentarily. Upon realizing a foul was called, they only got louder. Even more so after a slow-motion replay was shown on the big screen at the Schott.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator
It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Has a Second-Half Problem in Big Ten Play
If a college basketball game was only 20 minutes long, Ohio State would have a perfect 4-0 record in the Big Ten. Not only would the Buckeyes have an undefeated start to the conference schedule, but they would be 12-3 overall instead of 10-5. Unfortunately, every basketball game has two...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Running Back Sam Williams-Dixon, Defensive Linemen Aydin Breland and Jayden Jackson Pick Up Offers from Ohio State
Wednesday was a big offer day for Ohio State. In Wednesday’s Hurry-Up, we wrote about seven offers in total, with six defensive linemen receiving offers and one running back. Shortly after the article was published, three more prospects announced Ohio State offers, including two more defensive linemen and a running back in the 2024 class.
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Ranks Among Nation's Elite Freshman Scorers Through First Half of Regular Season:
The last six Buckeye box scores have something in common. And it’s not wins or losses. Ohio State’s leading scorer in each contest has been a true freshman, and one in particular. En route to three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, Brice Sensabaugh has dropped 20 or more points in four of his past six performances with opponents like North Carolina, then-No. 1 Purdue and Maryland all standing witness. Even in the two games that Sensabaugh didn’t crack 20 points, he still paced the Buckeyes in scoring.
Eleven Warriors
In His Shoes
You might believe C.J. Stroud's first and last highlights looked nothing like the rest of his Ohio State legacy. It's a reasonable opinion. The same quarterback who practically refused to release and run the ball over his two-season tenure introduced himself by racing for a 48-yard touchdown in his debut.
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
