4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana
If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter
Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
This Famous Former First Daughter Spotted Having Fun In Montana.
Montana has its fair share of celebrity sightings, in fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, even if it's on a part-time basis. However, it's not every day that we have the offspring of a former President of the United States enjoying Big Sky Country. Tiffany Trump...
Jeopardy Easily Angers Many Montanans with a Single Question
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
Where is Big Sky filmed: Is it really filmed in Montana?
Big Sky fans enjoy the show’s use of its Montana setting. Yet the reality of where it’s filmed may be surprising. Big Sky has been a good success for ABC since its debut in 2021. The drama was created by David E. Kelley and focuses on cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private investigator Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they investigate crimes in and around Helena, Montana.
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It
Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
Multi-Generational Montanans. What Makes Them Superior? Answered
Perusing Reddit today, I ran across this gem below and I thought I'd answer here, and let you all answer too. I can answer that question by getting off of my high horse, and talking to you directly, like you are from here. I'm not sure you'll like it, but dude, you SO asked for it.
Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
The staff at the Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the loss of its resident cat, who became an unlikely online phenomenon.
Texas brewery cancels anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse: 'Doesn't reflect our values'
A Texas brewery cancelled a rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, tweeting that the even't doesn't reflect their values as an "apolitical" organization.
Best rivalries in high school girls basketball: 20 can't-miss matchups across the nation
Football gets most of the attention when talking rivalries in high school sports, but basketball gyms across the country host some can't-miss crosstown rivalries every winter. From old to young and from politically charged to occasionally disgusting, here are 20 interesting rivalries in high school ...
These are the cities where inflation is rising most, survey says
In January last year, inflation was at 7.5%, climbing to a 40-year high of 9.1% in July. What are the cheaper cities to live in right now?
I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings
Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
Top 10 things every kid who grew up in a small town did
I was not born or even grew up in Montana. I was an adult by the time I moved to Montana. My youth was spent in the neighboring state of South Dakota. I do however think my childhood was like many of those who grew up in a small Montana town.
