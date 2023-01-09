ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana

If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter

Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
FanSided

Where is Big Sky filmed: Is it really filmed in Montana?

Big Sky fans enjoy the show’s use of its Montana setting. Yet the reality of where it’s filmed may be surprising. Big Sky has been a good success for ABC since its debut in 2021. The drama was created by David E. Kelley and focuses on cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private investigator Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they investigate crimes in and around Helena, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?

I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It

Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings

Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
BILLINGS, MT
