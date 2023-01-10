ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Some sunshine expected for northern Michigan

(WPBN/WGTU) -- The clouds will break Friday. It won't fully clear all over the region, but some towns will get some sunshine today. Some sun will break through the clouds this morning in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the afternoon look for breaks in the clouds in the northern Lower. Could stay cloudy in the Lower near the Great Lakes.
Large turnout anticipated for this year's I-500 race

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 54th I-500 is only three weeks away and crews are getting ready for their biggest event yet. After slowing the event down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team behind the largest snowmobile race in North America expect things to get back to pre-pandemic levels.
MDHHS releases new fish consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt, carp

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released new Eat Safe Fish guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp from seven different lakes across the state. The updated guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals...
Source of 911 outage identified

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots raises thousands thanks to Mustang raffle

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots announced Wednesday they will soon receive a $26,000 infusion thanks to a nationally televised show. Producers of the Peacock Network program Angel's Garage restored a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and donated the car to the national Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Cardiac response plans bring peace of mind to Michigan schools

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Around 200 school across Michigan are recognized as MI HEARTsafe Schools, meaning they're designated as being prepared for any cardiac emergency. To be designated for the program, schools need a written medical emergency response plan. Another story: A look at safety protocols for student athletes'...
Gov. Whitmer to highlight plan aimed at lowering costs for Michigan families

FLINT, Mich. - On Thursday, Gov. Whitmer plans to highlight new ideas and legislation aiming lowering costs for Michigan families dealing with inflation. She will be joined by Lt. Governor Gilchrist, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate for the announcement. The group is expected to announce...
Volunteer projects to be held across Michigan on MLK Day

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Community Service Commission is encouraging Michiganders to get involved in volunteer projects within their communities in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16 this year. Another story: NMC to host events...
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the new legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV in a one-on-one interview...
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
Michigan host families needed for foreign exchange students

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Inviting a foreign exchange student to live in your home can be a unique experience for everyone involved. Officials with the Pan Atlantic Foundation said they need to find five families in northern Michigan willing to share their lives with a high school student. Between 30...
Michigan launches workplace mental health initiative

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the State of Michigan launched a new initiative aimed at helping employees and employers address mental health issues within the workplace. The state's new Workplace Mental Health Hub is intended to provide resources for Michiganders to build mental health strategies. Another story: ACLU lawyers...
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
