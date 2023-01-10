Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Some sunshine expected for northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- The clouds will break Friday. It won't fully clear all over the region, but some towns will get some sunshine today. Some sun will break through the clouds this morning in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the afternoon look for breaks in the clouds in the northern Lower. Could stay cloudy in the Lower near the Great Lakes.
UpNorthLive.com
Large turnout anticipated for this year's I-500 race
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 54th I-500 is only three weeks away and crews are getting ready for their biggest event yet. After slowing the event down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team behind the largest snowmobile race in North America expect things to get back to pre-pandemic levels.
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS releases new fish consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt, carp
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released new Eat Safe Fish guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp from seven different lakes across the state. The updated guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals...
UpNorthLive.com
Source of 911 outage identified
MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
UpNorthLive.com
At least 2 dead in Georgia as crews work to clean up damage from powerful tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Severe weather tore across the state of Georgia Thursday, spawning multiple tornados and causing damage in many counties. Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the press on Friday to advise what plans are being put into place to fix the damage. The storms took two...
UpNorthLive.com
Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots raises thousands thanks to Mustang raffle
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots announced Wednesday they will soon receive a $26,000 infusion thanks to a nationally televised show. Producers of the Peacock Network program Angel's Garage restored a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and donated the car to the national Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
UpNorthLive.com
Cardiac response plans bring peace of mind to Michigan schools
BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Around 200 school across Michigan are recognized as MI HEARTsafe Schools, meaning they're designated as being prepared for any cardiac emergency. To be designated for the program, schools need a written medical emergency response plan. Another story: A look at safety protocols for student athletes'...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer to highlight plan aimed at lowering costs for Michigan families
FLINT, Mich. - On Thursday, Gov. Whitmer plans to highlight new ideas and legislation aiming lowering costs for Michigan families dealing with inflation. She will be joined by Lt. Governor Gilchrist, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate for the announcement. The group is expected to announce...
UpNorthLive.com
Volunteer projects to be held across Michigan on MLK Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Community Service Commission is encouraging Michiganders to get involved in volunteer projects within their communities in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16 this year. Another story: NMC to host events...
UpNorthLive.com
BATA partners with advertising agency to provide free ads to nonprofits
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A first of its kind partnership in northern Michigan could mean that you'll see something unexpected in traffic. And that could be a win for local nonprofits. Another story: BATA offering $10,000 incentive for new hires. "It always brings a smile to my face...
UpNorthLive.com
Ohio State Police release video of police chase and rescue of missing Michigan girl
PORT HURON, Mich - Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video of a police chase they became involved in with the man investigators say abducted his child. The video also shows investigators recovering the missing girl from the vehicle. Police believe Lilliana Nardini was abducted by her biological father Eric...
UpNorthLive.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the new legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV in a one-on-one interview...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
UpNorthLive.com
Optimism, cross-party friction mark first day of Democratic control in Lansing since 1980s
LANSING, Mich. — With the slam of a gavel, a new era in Lansing begins. The Michigan Legislature kicked off its 102nd term Wednesday, the first term in which Democrats hold power over both chambers since the early 1980s. While Democrats last held power in the House just over...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan host families needed for foreign exchange students
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Inviting a foreign exchange student to live in your home can be a unique experience for everyone involved. Officials with the Pan Atlantic Foundation said they need to find five families in northern Michigan willing to share their lives with a high school student. Between 30...
UpNorthLive.com
New Michigan law aims to improve police response to school shootings
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ask anyone in law enforcement and chances are they will tell you two things: Minutes matter in an emergency, and information is a valuable tool. A new law in Michigan addresses both of these things, in an effort to keep kids safe in school. Another story: Sheriff...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan launches workplace mental health initiative
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the State of Michigan launched a new initiative aimed at helping employees and employers address mental health issues within the workplace. The state's new Workplace Mental Health Hub is intended to provide resources for Michiganders to build mental health strategies. Another story: ACLU lawyers...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
UpNorthLive.com
Florida man used 87-year-old woman 'as a mop' to clean up dog urine, arrest report says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — An ex-felon who was also a family friend is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to his arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested in Florida last...
