In a first, a solar-powered reactor converted plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Researchers from the University of Cambridge developed a first-of-its-kind system that can simultaneously convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into two chemical products by drawing energy from the sun. In a solar-powered reactor, carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics are converted into sustainable fuels and valuable products used in various industries.
gcaptain.com
Oceans of Energy receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for their high wave offshore solar farm system
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle to Oceans of Energy, a market leader in offshore solar farms, for their system design of a high wave offshore solar farm system. The Oceans of Energy’s offshore solar farm system is the world’s...
Good News Network
Australia Cut Plastic Waste on Her Beachs by Nearly One-Third Over Just 6 Years
A recently-completed scientific survey found that plastic on Australian beaches has fallen by 29% since the last survey in 2013. The authors state it is a result of well-executed and locally focused waste control strategies, as well as an example of what Australians can do when they band together. Organized...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Gizmodo
What Counts as a 'Renewable' Fuel?
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase in the mandatory...
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce's Massive Engine; Hypercar's Plastic Waste Fuel; Rocket Launch Scare | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 100
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Here's how your cup of coffee contributes to climate change
Global coffee consumption has been increasing steadily for almost 30 years. With a daily average consumption of 2.7 cups of coffee per person, coffee is now Canada’s most popular drink. It is estimated that around two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide. This demand has led to considerable diversification in the ways of preparing coffee as well, including the creation of coffee capsules. The popularity of these capsules has divided the public opinion because this method of preparation, which uses single-use individual packaging, is harmful to the environment. As researchers working on assessing the environmental impacts of products and services,...
studyfinds.org
Transparent wood could one day replace plastic, glass products that pose major threat to planet
Biodegradable transparent wood could soon replace plastics for see-through packaging and biomedical tools, according to a new study. The new renewable and biodegradable material could reduce the strain on the environment and reduce fuel bills by being five times more efficient than glass. Around 400 million tons of plastic waste...
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. To meet today's global sustainability challenges, the corporate world needs more than a few chief sustainability officers – it needs an army of employees, in all areas of business, thinking about sustainability in their decisions every day. That means product designers,...
natureworldnews.com
Life-Threatening Reactive Oxidizing Species Produced from Nanoplastics When Exposed to Light [Study]
Plastics are one of the many groups of materials invented in the 20th century and the Industrial Revolution prior to that have been integrated to modern life. Today, plastics are continued to be manufactured by various industries for various usage, ranging from kitchenware, electronics, construction, packaging, commercial products, and among others.
MySanAntonio
Study finds potential in extracting lithium from produced water
Permian Basin operators working to manage the water produced alongside their oil and natural gas have the possibility of turning that water into a significant revenue stream. Enverus Intelligence Research, a subsidiary of energy-dedicated Software as a Service platform Enverus, found the potential for as much as 225,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year, an untapped industry that could be work as much as $19 billion.
waste360.com
Worst Year for Waste and Recycling Facility Fires Ever Capped Off by Best Two Months
The final numbers are in, and 2022 officially surpassed all prior years in regard to waste and recycling facility fires. There were 390 unique fire incidents reported at waste and recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and based on reasonable assumptions, we can extrapolate that 2,400-plus facility ﬁres occurred in 2022.
TechCrunch
Web3 could help fashion become more sustainable
Hear us out. Fashion is one of the most polluting sectors in the world, and, according to the United Nations Environmental Programme, is responsible for up to 10% of the world’s carbon dioxide output, more than the international flights and maritime shipping industries combined. Eighty-five percent of clothes in the United States alone end up in landfills, and at least 20% of all water pollution results from textile dyeing. The ravenous appetite of fast fashion shoppers isn’t settling anytime soon, and fashion’s supply chain remains quite arduous on the environment.
Phys.org
Smaller fishes in the deep ocean to be expected with ocean warming
A new study led by the University of Vienna in which the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) has participated reveals that fishes living in the dark part of the oceans (essentially below 200 m depth in the water column) would likely decrease in size with climate warming, which may have important ecological effects.
waste360.com
This Week in Waste: Top Stories January 9-13, 2023
As false information about the state of recycling continues to spread, industry experts are educating consumers about what is really happening to their trash. Here are this week's top stories. Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability. As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail...
One Green Planet
The Artificial Leaf: A Revolutionary Solution for Sustainable Energy Production
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a revolutionary new device that could change how we produce renewable energy – an artificial leaf! This small, playing card-sized device uses sunlight to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, which can then be used as a clean and renewable fuel source. The artificial leaf is made from a thin film of silicon coated with catalysts that facilitate the breakdown of water molecules when exposed to sunlight. The hydrogen gas produced is collected and stored for later use while the oxygen is released back into the air.
blufashion.com
Revolutionize Waste Management for a Healthy Planet
Waste management is the process of collecting, transporting, processing, and disposing of waste materials in an efficient and safe manner. It involves the management of all types of waste, including solid wastes such as garbage, recyclables, and hazardous materials. The goal of effective waste management is to reduce or eliminate any negative impact on human health and the environment by minimizing risks associated with improper disposal.
