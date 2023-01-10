Sheetz cuts diesel fuel prices to kick off the new year

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Tuesday that they decided to kick off the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at all locations.

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, said the price will be decreased from the original diesel price listed at each one of its 665+ locations until the end of the month. It will include both auto and truck diesel fuel options.

During this offer, Sheetz said the price shown on the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.

By lowering the cost of diesel fuels by 50 cents, Sheetz believes it will save commercial truck drivers approximately $60 for every fill-up, assuming the driver fills their gas tank from “empty” to “full.”

This isn’t the first time Sheetz dropped its diesel fuel prices. Last September, in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the company reduced diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month in addition to free meals for truck drivers.

