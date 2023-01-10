ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Police: 15-year-old killed adoptive parents in Chesapeake

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEXck_0k9YqNAS00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged a 15-year-old with two counts of aggravated murder after they believe he killed both of his adoptive parents in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake police, officers were sent to a home in the 1800 block of Peartree Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report of injured people inside.

When they got to the scene, they found two people dead, a man and a woman. In an update Tuesday night, police said they had the couple’s adopted son in custody, and that the victims died from a knife and/or hammer. The victims’ names will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and her husband 60-year-old John Daugherty.

No other details in the case have been released at this time.

Neighbors throughout the day drove past the crime scene, expressing their shock over the investigation. Etta Seagle lives down the street from the home where the two people were killed.

“I’m stunned. I really am stunned,” Seagle said. She said she knew the people who lived in the home, but not very well.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake deputy who was shot now awake and talking

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after originally being listed in critical condition. The City of Chesapeake made the announcement about Investigator Scott Chambers on Friday afternoon, saying he was upgraded to “stable”...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found with gunshot wound in Dale Drive area in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in the area of Dale Drive. Police say the man was shot near the 200 block of Dale Drive near Columbus Avenue, in the area of Frederick Blvd. and Deep Creek Blvd.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating burglary at Walgreens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives from the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a commercial burglary suspect. On Friday, January 13 around 7:25 a.m. officers responded to the report of a burglary at the Walgreens store located at 115 W Little Creek Road.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk school bus involved in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. It’s at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. The call came in at 4:36 p.m. No details on possible injuries or other information is available at this time,...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy