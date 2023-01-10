Police: 15-year-old killed adoptive parents in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged a 15-year-old with two counts of aggravated murder after they believe he killed both of his adoptive parents in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake police, officers were sent to a home in the 1800 block of Peartree Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report of injured people inside.

When they got to the scene, they found two people dead, a man and a woman. In an update Tuesday night, police said they had the couple’s adopted son in custody, and that the victims died from a knife and/or hammer. The victims’ names will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and her husband 60-year-old John Daugherty.

No other details in the case have been released at this time.

Neighbors throughout the day drove past the crime scene, expressing their shock over the investigation. Etta Seagle lives down the street from the home where the two people were killed.

“I’m stunned. I really am stunned,” Seagle said. She said she knew the people who lived in the home, but not very well.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.