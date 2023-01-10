Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Trapped Worker Pulled From Debris After Bronzeville Building Collapses Thursday
A worker was transported in grave condition to a nearby hospital Thursday after being trapped under piles of debris following a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said. According to tweet around 11:15 a.m. from Chicago fire officials, a "still and box building" had collapsed in the...
OSHA Investigating After Worker Killed in Bronzeville Building Collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has begun an investigation into a house collapse that killed a construction worker Thursday in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Rubble and pieces of brick were what remained Friday at the site near East Oakwood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue. Chicago firefighters hand dug the...
Lane Tech Evacuated Due to Presence of Mercury Found in Bathroom
Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago's North Center community area was evacuated on Thursday due to the presence of mercury in a bathroom, school officials said. According to a statement from the school, a "small quantity" of mercury was discovered in a bathroom late Thursday afternoon, leading to the immediate closure of the school and a response from a hazardous materials team.
A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash
Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
Experts Prepare for New COVID Variant XBB.1.5 to Rise in Chicago Area
The new and highly contagious COVID variant known as XBB.1.5, or informally as the "kraken" variant, quickly rose to dominance in the Northeast, but experts in the Chicago area are bracing for a similar situation to unfold here soon. The variant has already been detected in Chicago, according to area...
Chicago Conviction Registry Program Is Failing and Turning People Away, Critics Say
Once a year, Victor Mojica drives an hour to a brick building in the Burnside neighborhood. Victor has a past felony conviction and is required to register with the Chicago Police Department. But the process is not easy. “Two weeks ago I was waiting for two hours out here only...
Expressway Shootings Drop Significantly in 2022 Across Chicago, State Police Report
Gun violence on Chicago area expressways dropped sharply last year, according to the Illinois State Police. Three people were killed in expressway shootings last year across the city compared to the 24 who died in 2021. Non-fatal shootings dropped from 119 to 60, and the number of shootings reported on expressways fell almost by half from 264 to 140.
Family Offers Reward After Beloved Church Deacon, Father of 6 Killed in Dec. Attack
It's been a month since Steve Strode, a father of six and a long-serving deacon at a Chicago church, was violently attacked during a possible road rage incident, and now his family is offering a reward for information that will lead them to answers on what happened that fateful night.
What is Open, Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
As the United States is set to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, many Americans are wondering what the holiday means for businesses and services. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognized as a federal holiday, post offices and other public offices and buildings, such as public libraries, are closed in observance.
Star High School WR Malik Elzy Seeks to Embark on ‘Legendary' Career at Illinois
Malik Elzy got countless scholarship offers at big-time football powerhouses due to his incredible play as a wide receiver at Chicago’s Simeon Career Academy, and he’s decided he’s going to stay close to home, opting to play at the University of Illinois. Elzy, the 6-foot-3 and 200...
DePaul Nursing Students Receive National Award For Making a Difference With ‘Be The Match'
Dozens of nursing students at DePaul University are being recognized nationally for going above and beyond to help the organization "Be The Match." The students may have an intense course load as part of their rigorous graduate program, but they set time aside to volunteer with the organization and help sign up as many people as possible to the Bone Marrow Registry throughout the year.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Experts Brace for Potential Surge of New Variant
Will the new XBB.1.5 variant continue rising in the Chicago area?. Experts weigh in on what the Midwest can expect with the highly-contagious strain already making up a majority of cases in the Northeast. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Will XBB.1.5...
Alderman's Daughter Accidentally Shot in Gun Safety Class He Taught
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself. Curtis was conducting the class Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith Church, 2750 W. Columbus,...
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Earns First-Team All-Pro Nod After Ravens Trade
Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith is having quite the week. The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.
Bears Rolling Over 4th Most Cap Space From 2022 to 2023 NFL Season
Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are almost at the wild card round and that can only mean one thing – the NFL playoffs are underway, the Super Bowl is near, the Lombardi Trophy is up for grabs and the offseason is on its way.
Lightfoot Explains as Campaign Under Fire for Controversial Email. What She Says Happened
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to reporters Thursday in an effort to explain how an email was sent to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking for students to help with her mayoral campaign, sparking fierce backlash and putting her campaign under investigation. Calling the move a "mistake," Lightfoot said a staffer...
Valentines Requested by Program Aiming to Boost Local Seniors' Mental Health
With so many seniors feeling isolated and depressed during the pandemic, a McHenry County outreach group is organizing multiple “Adopt A Grandparent” programs, including a Valentine’s Day event, to help boost seniors’ mental health. “With COVID it has made everything worse for people, especially with the...
NBC Chicago
3 Teens Charged Following Videotaped Attack on Another Teen in Crown Point, Indiana
Three teenagers who attend Crown Point High School in northwest Indiana are facing criminal charges in connection with a "brutal attack" on a fellow student, which was captured on video and spread widely on social media, authorities said. The incident is believed to have taken place Jan. 8 inside a...
Lightfoot Blasted After Asking CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to ‘Help Her Win' Election
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under heavy scrutiny after her campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers, asking them to offer students the opportunity to serve as “externs” on her reelection campaign. Many of her opponents in the mayoral race blasted the email as “unethical,” and...
NBC Chicago
Fire Tears Through Schaumburg Structure, Closing Roads and Sending Flames Shooting Into Air
Firefighters in suburban Schaumburg say no injuries were reported after a blaze tore through a storage facility Thursday night. According to scene video shot by NBC 5’s Bridget Minogue, the fire sent smoke billowing into the air out of a building in the 1000 block of West Lunt at approximately 7 p.m.
NBC Chicago
