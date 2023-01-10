ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Trapped Worker Pulled From Debris After Bronzeville Building Collapses Thursday

A worker was transported in grave condition to a nearby hospital Thursday after being trapped under piles of debris following a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said. According to tweet around 11:15 a.m. from Chicago fire officials, a "still and box building" had collapsed in the...
NBC Chicago

Lane Tech Evacuated Due to Presence of Mercury Found in Bathroom

Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago's North Center community area was evacuated on Thursday due to the presence of mercury in a bathroom, school officials said. According to a statement from the school, a "small quantity" of mercury was discovered in a bathroom late Thursday afternoon, leading to the immediate closure of the school and a response from a hazardous materials team.
NBC Chicago

A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash

Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
NBC Chicago

What is Open, Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

As the United States is set to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, many Americans are wondering what the holiday means for businesses and services. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognized as a federal holiday, post offices and other public offices and buildings, such as public libraries, are closed in observance.
NBC Chicago

DePaul Nursing Students Receive National Award For Making a Difference With ‘Be The Match'

Dozens of nursing students at DePaul University are being recognized nationally for going above and beyond to help the organization "Be The Match." The students may have an intense course load as part of their rigorous graduate program, but they set time aside to volunteer with the organization and help sign up as many people as possible to the Bone Marrow Registry throughout the year.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

