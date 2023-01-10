Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Senior Wildrick Recipient of Superintendent's Award
DALTON, Mass. — Lucas Wildrick is this school year's recipient of the Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence. Wildrick, a senior at Wahconah Regional High School, was presented with the award at the Nov. 9 Central Berkshire Regional School Committee meeting by Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis. The Massachusetts Association of School...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Receives Grant to Address College Campus Hunger
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC), in partnership with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), has been awarded a multi-year Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant in the amount of $180,000. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered through the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education,...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Cultural Council Awards Local Grants
LENOX, Mass. — State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County. "It's the local volunteers who really make this system work," said Smitty Pignatelli. "They make limited resources...
iBerkshires.com
Green Dalton Committee Waiting on Town Hall Roof Study
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson informed the Green Dalton Committee last Wednesday that Hill Engineering confused the Town Hall/Library project with another project that had been put on hold. It is unclear how the engineering company got that idea but Building Grounds Superintendent Patrick Pettit informed them...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
iBerkshires.com
BRPC to Receive $50K National Endowment for the Arts Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the Creative Compact for Collaborative and Collective Impact (C4) Initiative. This grant is one...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Receives $629K State Grant for Violence Prevention
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is the recipient of a $629,000 violence prevention grant through the state's Strong Communities Initiative. Mayor Jennifer Macksey announced the grant from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services during her update at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "This provides a great opportunity...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Tackles 14 Items in Just Over an Hour
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council went through 14 petitions in just over an hour on Tuesday. These included retiree cost-of-living adjustments from 3 percent to a maximum of 5 percent, a deed of lieu of foreclosure for three properties on Robbins Avenue, and a couple of referrals. By...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Williamstown Youth Center Essential Community Component
I am writing to thank Pat Meyers for prompting me to share the many reasons why $77,000 is a reasonable request for the Williamstown Youth Center to make to the town Finance Committee. In fact, this amount is a bargain considering the sheer volume and quality of the programs we provide for our town's families.
iBerkshires.com
Author Talk with Debby Applegate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m., join a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Debby Applegate about her new biography that tells the story of Polly Adler, Manhattan's most notorious madam. According to a press release, the New York Times Book Review praised "Madam: The Biography...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Response to Mr. Williams
The response is appreciated, Mr. Williams. First, I'm sorry for the error regarding fundraising; it was not intentional. Second, I want to be clear that I agree that the youth center is vital to the town and community. Additionally, I applaud that the youth center raised its rates, but I...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Annual Census
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown 2023 Annual Street Listing was mailed to all Williamstown residents. The census (Annual Street Listing) is a requirement of the Massachusetts General Law. They can be filled out and returned to the Town Clerk's office promptly. Failure to respond to the census will result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
iBerkshires.com
New Joins William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's
LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015. The...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Comedy Nights, Gallery Tours, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a wide range of events this weekend including gallery tours, comedy nights, hikes, and more. Fresh Takes: Emerging Art Historians Explore The Clark Collection. The Clark, Williamstown. Experience the Clark's permanent collection in a new light this Friday as a Williams College art history graduate students...
iBerkshires.com
County Umpires Offer Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association is offering training for prospective candidates this winter. Classes will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield. The cost of the class is $45. For information, contact Don Singleton at...
iBerkshires.com
Roads, Housing, Fire Station on Table for Williamstown's ARPA Funds
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday began discussing how to use nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that are available to the town. There is no shortage of possibilities. The town manager argued for a strategy that would use a portion of the federal...
iBerkshires.com
Over $30,000 Drug Seizure in Pittsfield Leads to Trafficking Charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at 29 Alden Ave in Pittsfield by the Pittsfield Police and State Police resulting in the arrest of Alan J. Ramos. Upon execution of the search warrant, the Pittsfield Police and State Police Berkshire County Detective Unit seized...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Residents Reminded of Potential Electricity Savings
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents this week were reminded that if they are not enrolled in a municipal electricity aggregation program, now could be the time. "Most folks are aware that bills are going up, and if you're still with National Grid, you got sticker shock the last couple of months with bills going up considerably," Town Manager Bob Menicocci said at Monday's Select Board meeting.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Zoning Board Debates New Cumberland Farms Signage
ADAMS, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has continued an application by Cumberland Farms proposing the installation of additional signage at its Commercial Street location. The requested variance asks permission to install a 33.92 square-foot Ria's Pizzeria sign on the eastern side of the building. Two additional illuminated...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls, Wahconah Boys Victorious at Boys and Girls Club
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Four Pittsfield girls were double-winners Thursday to lead the Generals to a 70-24 win over Wahconah at the Boys and Girls Club. Kiera Devine won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.44 seconds and the 500 free 6:07.00. Hailey Rumlow won the 200 individual medley (2:37.78)...
Comments / 0