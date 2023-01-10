WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents this week were reminded that if they are not enrolled in a municipal electricity aggregation program, now could be the time. "Most folks are aware that bills are going up, and if you're still with National Grid, you got sticker shock the last couple of months with bills going up considerably," Town Manager Bob Menicocci said at Monday's Select Board meeting.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO