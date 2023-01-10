Read full article on original website
Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old arrested in Arizona, facing murder charge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has a second person in custody in connection to missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Thursday, Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona and was booked into Maricopa County jail. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. According to NewsChannel 8's ABC...
"Ready for closure": ODOC to allow spiritual advisor in execution chamber Thursday
MCALESTER, Okla. — In a stunning reversal Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced it was willing to allow access into the execution chamber for a spiritual advisory to Scott Eizember. Eizember is scheduled to be executed Thursday after being convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in 2003.
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Ryan Walters gets two state education positions, two salaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite being extremely controversial among teachers, Ryan Walters now holds the two highest education positions in Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education on Monday but did not make an announcement, Stitt’s office told NewsChannel 8 on Friday. This appointed role comes in addition to his new elected role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist
A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
Is it time for Oklahoma public schools to tap into reserve funds?
TULSA, Okla. — More than $2 billion dollars is sitting in Oklahoma public schools' federal reserves. Half is made of federal COVID-19 funds, and state records show the other half is from carryover money. The reserves are like an insurance policy. "If things go awry we have this to...
'It looked like a movie scene': Georgia residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) — Residents in Griffin, Georgia said they woke up to a nightmare Friday. It looked like a movie scene outside," said Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed into a disastrous scene. Utility poles were pulled...
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama
WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
