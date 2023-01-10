ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder

CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTUL

Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Ryan Walters gets two state education positions, two salaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite being extremely controversial among teachers, Ryan Walters now holds the two highest education positions in Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education on Monday but did not make an announcement, Stitt’s office told NewsChannel 8 on Friday. This appointed role comes in addition to his new elected role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist

A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTUL

Is it time for Oklahoma public schools to tap into reserve funds?

TULSA, Okla. — More than $2 billion dollars is sitting in Oklahoma public schools' federal reserves. Half is made of federal COVID-19 funds, and state records show the other half is from carryover money. The reserves are like an insurance policy. "If things go awry we have this to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama

WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
ALABAMA STATE

