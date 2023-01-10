No, the NFL isn’t racist because black men get tackled more often in the NFL

The University of Southern California’s school of social work will no longer use the word “field” in its curriculum, citing its problematic root in slavery. USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work said the change was critical to support anti-racist social work and inclusivity. The department specifically decided to remove the word “field” from its curriculum and replace it with “practicum,” according to the letter, which was dated Jan. 9 and shared to Twitter. “This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that would be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language,” the letter said. The letter...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO