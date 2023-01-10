Excited that once again Greenburgh was named among the best places to live. MONEY Magazine and MSN.com named Greenburgh as the 8th best place to live in the northeast. The announcement was made yesterday. Thank you to all our dedicated town employees, volunteers, civic leaders who have made this possible and to our residents who have made Greenburgh their home. A great way to start 2023. PAUL FEINER.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO