Boston, MA

NECN

Red Sox' Trevor Story Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Could Miss 4-6 Months

Trevor Story could miss 4-6 months after right elbow surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox' need for a middle infielder just became more pronounced. Trevor Story underwent an "internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament" in his right elbow, the Red Sox announced Tuesday....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Tomase: Trevor Story Injury the Latest Blow in Red Sox Offseason Gone Wrong

Tomase: Story injury the latest blow in Red Sox offseason gone wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The you've-gotta-be-bleeping-me moment came early in Chaim Bloom's media teleconference on Tuesday. All we knew for sure was that Trevor Story had undergone elbow surgery that didn't involve the names Tommy or John. Rapid Googling suggested he might be sidelined anywhere from four to six months.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Tomase: Can Jarren Duran Be the Solution for Red Sox in Center Field?

Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Tomase: Red Sox Say They Have a Plan, But What Is It Exactly?

Tomase: Red Sox have a plan, but it risks leading to irrelevance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox introduced the newly rich Rafael Devers at Fenway Park on Wednesday and tried their damnedest to sell it as a celebration. Every intern in the building paraded up to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Carlos Correa Passes Twins Physical, Agrees to Six-Year, $200M Contract

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Twins ended up as winners of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop has passed his physical with the Twins and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, the team officially announced Wednesday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NECN

Bruins, Celtics on Pace to Achieve Ultra Rare Feat in Same Season

How Bruins, Celtics are on pace to achieve ultra rare feat in same season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have enjoyed a ton of success in their long, storied histories of NHL and NBA franchises, respectively. The Celtics have won a record 17...
Boston, MA

