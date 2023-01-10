Inn-sanely sexy: Meet Miami’s newest hotel-branded condos

While hotel-branded condo projects, some of which lack a hospitality component altogether, are nothing new in label-crazed Miami (see: the uber-luxe lakeside Ritz-Carlton Residences on Miami Beach or the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which broke ground downtown in October).

But now, a new crop of such towers have seasoned hotel-heads checking in again.

One of the most exciting is the St. Regis Residences, which is bringing 175 spreads and two towers to Sunny Isles.

Developed by Fortune International Group and Château Group and designed by Arquitectonica, the project will be the tallest in the area when completed in 2026.

Sales launched in March and available units range in price from $4.3 million to over $10 million.

The St. Regis Residences in Sunny Isles are priced from $4.3 million to more than $10 million. DBOX

While amenities include signature 24/7 St. Regis services — and a residents’ club, cognac lounge, wine bar, wellness center and gaming rooms — the project won’t have any hotel rooms.

Meanwhile, buyers at the new NoMad Residences are sticking closer to the raison d’être of a hotel. Owners there will have the option to rent out their units like hotel rooms via the building’s namesake brand.

Located at 2700 NW 2nd Ave., steps from Wynwood Walls, the 329 condo units are being developed by Related Group captain Jorge Pérez and Tricap’s David Edelstein in collaboration with Sydell Group, NoMad Hotel’s parent company.

It’s also designed by Arquitectonica, with interiors from DesignAgency.

Prices start at $600,000 for units that range from 464 to 931 square feet.

Related is also behind Baccarat Residences in Brickell.

Set to open in 2025, Baccarat Residences in Brickell will offer 318 gleaming condos — priced from $1.6 million — and crystal-clear water views. Baccarat Residences Miami

The famed crystal maker launched its first hotel in New York in 2015, and is now opening hotels around the world. But in Miami, Baccarat is trying out an all-condo concept with 318 glittering homes, including 28 riverfront flats and duplexes.

That tower is set to open in 2025 and prices start at $1.6 million.

“Partnering with hotel brands that have that reputation for quality and impeccable service has really proven successful,” says Nicholas Pérez of Related Group. “The Baccarat condos in New York sold for some of the highest prices in the city. And in Miami, we are already 90% sold on that project.”

The Standard Residences in Midtown Miami start from the $400,000s. The Standard Residences, Midtown Miami

In Midtown Miami, another NYC party spot, The Standard, is launching its first luxury condo.

The 12-story forthcoming Standard Residences is being developed by Rosso Development and Midtown Development, and will boast 228 pied-à-terres starting in the $400,000s.

Arquitectonica and Urban Robot are behind the design, with the project expected to open in 2023.

Magic City is welcoming a slew of hotel-branded projects, including the Edition Residences on Biscayne Bay (priced from $1.7 million to $8.5 million).

In Edgewater, the Edition hotel brand is building 185 homes on Biscayne Bay waterfront — the brand’s first all-condo project. Developed by Two Roads Development, the 55-story glass tower is designed by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia.

Prices range from $1.7 million to over $8.5 million, and construction kicks off next year.

Now you never have to check out.