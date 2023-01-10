Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" group discusses the latest headlines moving the crypto markets, including crypto lender Nexo being investigated by authorities in Bulgaria on suspicion of money laundering, tax offenses, banking without a license and computer fraud. Plus, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds and claims FTX and sister company Alameda Research collapsed because of the crypto market meltdown and inadequate hedging on Alameda’s part, in a new post on Substack.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO