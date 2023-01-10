ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bitcoin SV Drops as Robinhood Ends Support; FTX Bankruptcy Update

The price for Bitcoin SV blockchain's native token, BSV, dropped more than 15% following Robinhood's announcement that the online trading app will end support for BSV on Jan. 25. Plus, the latest on FTX's bankruptcy hearings as the troubled crypto exchange has recovered more than $5 billion in different assets, according to an attorney.
ARK Buys $2.5 Million in Coinbase Shares as COIN Continues Rally

Cathie Wood's crypto conviction continues as ARK made another Coinbase (COIN) buy Thursday. Coinbase is now the 12th-largest holding for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), behind CRISPR Therapeutics and game engine developer Unity, taking...
Hong Kong to Propose Approved Set of Crypto Tokens for Retail Trading: Reuters

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will allow retail trading in a select group of cryptocurrencies as it attempts to introduce regularity clarity to crypto,Reuters reported on Wednesday. The watchdog plans to propose...
FTX Cleared to Sell LedgerX, Japanese Units by Bankruptcy Judge

FTX can put four key units including derivatives arm LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed up for sale, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Thursday. Investment bank Perella Weinberg is now allowed to start the sale...
Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes

Although former U.S. President Donald Trump'snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
Crypto Lender Nexo Under Investigation in Bulgaria; Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing FTX Funds

"The Hash" group discusses the latest headlines moving the crypto markets, including crypto lender Nexo being investigated by authorities in Bulgaria on suspicion of money laundering, tax offenses, banking without a license and computer fraud. Plus, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds and claims FTX and sister company Alameda Research collapsed because of the crypto market meltdown and inadequate hedging on Alameda's part, in a new post on Substack.
FTX Loan Wiped Out $800M in BlockFi Executives’ Equity, Court Filing Reveals

Executives from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi granted themselves pay rises of as much as $275,000 each, after they saw $800 million in their equity holdings wiped out because of a loan from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, a court filing shows.
Former SEC Lawyer Says Agency Pushing to Be Crypto Regulator With Gemini/Genesis Suit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may be looking to cement itself as the leading regulator of the digital-asset industry with its case against crypto firms Gemini Trust and Genesis Capital, Howard Fischer, a former SEC attorney, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Friday.
Staked ETH Passes 16M

Almost four months after Ethereum'ssuccessful shift to a proof-of-stake network, the second-biggest blockchain has passed another major milestone. More than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into Ethereum's Beacon Chain staking contract, data from Etherscan shows.
Hodlnaut Creditors Seek Liquidation, Reject Restructuring Plan: Bloomberg

Creditors of crypto lender Hodlnaut rejected a restructuring plan for the company,according to a Bloomberg report that cited a Jan. 11 filing. Their preference is for the liquidation of the firm, saying it better...
Circulating Supply for The Graph’s GRT Token Jumps With Major Framework Ventures Unlock

The circulating supply for The Graph, a data query protocol for blockchains, jumped over 1% this week after venture backer Framework withdrew 99 million GRT tokens worth some $7 million – the address's biggest withdrawal ever – from The Graph's GRT stakingcontract.
Appetite And Interest in Crypto Markets Remain Beyond Bitcoin: Analyst

Arca Head of Research Katie Talati discusses the institutional activity in bitcoin (BTC) as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization climbs above $17,500. Plus, she breaks down Arca's digital assets predictions and investment trends to watch in 2023.
Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Warns of Default, Looks to Amend BlockFi Loan

Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF) might have already, or may in the future, stop making installment payments on a $20 million loan from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi, effectively defaulting on the loan, the firmsaid in a press release on Friday. As a result, Bitfarms is looking to modify the loan.
Real Crypto Adoption Needs Real Crypto Infrastructure (These 7 Upgrades, for Starters)

Kgothatso Ngako saw a problem. He believed his neighbors in Africa would benefit from owning bitcoin, but most did not own smartphones. Internet penetration in Africa is only 30%. Millions were unable to, as the slogan puts it, "be their own bank."
Citi Says Solana Blockchain Activity Remains High

Activity on the Solana blockchain remains high, even though an estimated 50 million solana (SOL) tokens are locked in crypto exchange FTX's Chapter 11 proceedings, Citi Research said in a report Thursday. That...
