BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
BBC
'The cement between the stones'
Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...
