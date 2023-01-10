Normandy Farm Hosts Raymond the Amish Comic on Feb. 2

Raymond the Amish Comic will be headlining at Normandy Farm Feb. 2. Photo by Facebook.

Looking for a night of laughter? Normandy Farm in Blue Bell will be hosting its very own comedy show, with an Amish twist.

Raymond the Amish Comic and Sharon Simon are checking into the Farm for lots of laughs on Feb. 2. The show will start at 8 PM in the Normandy Grand Ballroom.

The opener Sharon Simon is known for her edgy and hysterical comedy. This New York City -based comedienne extraordinaire has been featured on SNL , Comedy Central, and hosted the NYC Pride Parade.

The headliner brings a Pennsylvania Dutch flavor of funny. Raymond is considered the first Amish Stand-Up comedian in the world and has been compared to the likes of Robin Williams. He’s known for his high-energy rants and storytelling.

Raymond has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Season 5, MTV, the film For Richer or Poorer, and was featured in Gong Show Live, an off-Broadway production.

Tickets are $50 per person and include one drink, dessert, and coffee. The Farmer’s Daughter Bar & Restaurant will be closed but serving from a special buffet menu if guests choose to grab a bite before the show.