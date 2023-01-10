ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Normandy Farm Hosts Raymond the Amish Comic on Feb. 2

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQ4N8_0k9Yp3dO00
Raymond the Amish Comic will be headlining at Normandy Farm Feb. 2.Photo byFacebook.

Looking for a night of laughter? Normandy Farm in Blue Bell will be hosting its very own comedy show, with an Amish twist.

Raymond the Amish Comic and Sharon Simon are checking into the Farm for lots of laughs on Feb. 2. The show will start at 8 PM in the Normandy Grand Ballroom.  

The opener Sharon Simon is known for her edgy and hysterical comedy. This New York City-based comedienne extraordinaire has been featured on SNL, Comedy Central, and hosted the NYC Pride Parade.  

The headliner brings a Pennsylvania Dutch flavor of funny. Raymond is considered the first Amish Stand-Up comedian in the world and has been compared to the likes of Robin Williams. He’s known for his high-energy rants and storytelling.

Raymond has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Season 5, MTV, the film For Richer or Poorer, and was featured in Gong Show Live, an off-Broadway production.  

Tickets are $50 per person and include one drink, dessert, and coffee. The Farmer’s Daughter Bar & Restaurant will be closed but serving from a special buffet menu if guests choose to grab a bite before the show.  

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
BROOMALL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Ice Sculptures Take Over State Street in Media at Ice on State

The Media Business Authority will host the first-ever ICE ON STATE, A Winter Weekend in Media this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14–15. Artists from the world-famous Ice Sculpture Philly company will create custom ice sculptures sponsored by local businesses and organizations. The glistening sculptures will be featured throughout the State Street District in downtown Media for the weekend.
MEDIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Wall Street Journal: This South Philadelphia Grandma Is a TikTok Star; Her Grandson Is Manager

Philadelphia grandmother Dolores Paolino has achieved TikTok stardom with the help of her grandson, writes Joseph Pisani for The Wall Street Journal. The 89-year-old grandmother has 2.4 million followers, despite only having a landline phone at her home. Julian Giacobbo, her 20-year-old grandson and manager, is the one who writes the scripts and edits any recorded material into 30-second clips.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Planning to Visit Abington? Here Are the Best Things to Do There, Inside and Out

If it ever gets cold enough in Montgomery County, Abington's Roychester Park has outdoor skating, one of a number of reasons to visit this appealing community. Although Montgomery County tourism draws tend to center around its history — Valley Forge National Historical Park, for example — or shopping — at the nationally known King of Prussia Mall — there are pockets across its landscape that, albeit smaller, have a draw of their own. Abington is among them, according to Rina Bernardo of Travel Lens.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville

If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
COATESVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy