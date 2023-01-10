ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Style Guide: How to dress for the office

If the thought of retiring your comfortable sweats and choosing a new outfit to leave the house in each morning is an intimidating prospect, you're not alone. Here are some tips to help you get back into the swing of dressing for work.
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market

Amazon, Salesforce, Meta, Twitter. It seems like everyday, more layoffs are announced, especially in tech. At the same time, there are more than 10 million job openings in the United States and hiring remains robust. Christine Romans explains why the layoff headlines don't reflect a weak job market—at least not yet.
The best portable induction cooktops in 2023

We've found the best portable induction cooktops to add extra cooking space to your kitchen and let you sauté, sear and simmer far more quickly than with gas or electric burners.
