foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
foxnebraska.com
Experts say car drivers will likely see a price increase to their auto insurance
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — For many, it's a bill they don't think about as readily as, for example, filling up the tank and when on the drive to find low rates for car insurance, some experts say you may not. Grand Island native Jason Deras says he's seen a...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: January 11, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms. - Nebraska Soybean Farmers encouraged to apply for candidacy. - Groups Urge Enactment of American Beef Labeling Act.
foxnebraska.com
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
foxnebraska.com
With 'unexpected opportunity' to fill Sasse's seat, Ricketts makes commitment to serve
LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 campaign starts now as Governor Jim Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to the U.S. Senate. Pillen says Ricketts has what it takes to not only serve in the Senate but to run for office. With his family's blessing, the former governor now heads to Capitol...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
foxnebraska.com
State leaders encourage healthy habits at Governor's Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Jim Pillen continued the tradition of the Governor's Walk Friday, encouraging regular exercise and healthy habits. "About a quarter of Nebraskans report they don't get as much physical activity as they should, and in Nebraska the proportion of adults with obesity has been increasing from 28% in 2011 to 36% in 2021," said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Donahue.
foxnebraska.com
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
foxnebraska.com
Two die in southeast Nebraska plane crash
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have died as a result of a plane crash in southeast Nebraska. Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valperaiso, were found deceased after their plane crashed near Auburn. Authorities said at 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island city administrator position remains open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the Grand Island City Council meeting, council members discussed the plan to hire a new city administrator and public works director. They also honored Police Chief Robert Falldorf for his service in the city as he prepares to retire this month. The agenda item...
foxnebraska.com
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
foxnebraska.com
Researchers say sitting at your desk can be bad for your health
KEARNEY, NEB. — Did you have a new year’s resolution? or better yet, did you stick to your New Year's resolution?. Experts say we should all be sitting less and moving more because sitting at your desk for a long time isn’t just bad for your poster.
foxnebraska.com
GIPS board moves forward with interviews for interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Public Schools Board interviewed candidates for its interim superintendent position Tuesday afternoon. The board interviewed three candidates: Dr. Virginia Moon, Matt Fisher and Dr. Michael Teahon. Each interview lasted an hour. Teahon said his main priority would be to help the board...
foxnebraska.com
Bertrand man in critical condition after accident with semi
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A man has been seriously injured after the pickup he was driving in was hit by a semi. The Phelps County Sheriff's Office said deputies assisted with an accident located one mile east of Bertrand on Highway 23 just before noon on Tuesday. A pickup...
foxnebraska.com
Broken Bow earns split against Kearney Catholic
KEARNEY. Neb. — Broken Bow Indians girls basketball team earned their seventh win of the season beating Kearney Catholic 48-46. Callie Squiers had a career high 28 points and MaKinley Tobey led Broken Bow with 21 points. In the boys game, Kearney Catholic led after one quarter and finished...
foxnebraska.com
Minden splits with St. Cecilia at home
MINDEN, NE. — Girls:. St. Cecilia outscored Minden in the second half 19-11 to win 32-25 Minden was forced to overtime to beat St. Cecilia 63-57.
foxnebraska.com
UNK hires new defensive coordinator
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Tim Schaffner is the Lopers new defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Schaffner was defensive coordinator at FCS-member Idaho State in 2022 after spending 17 years at Butler (Kan.) Community College....
